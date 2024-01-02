© KYODO



A Japan Airlines jet burst into flames on a runway at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Tuesday after a collision on the ground with a Japan Coast Guard plane.JAL said thatThe JAL plane was arriving from New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido, NHK reported, adding thaton runway C.The coast guard aircraft was moving on the runway when it collided with the JAL plane.The coast guard said the captain, Genki Miyamoto, 39, reported to the coast guard at around 5:55 p.m. that the aircraft had "exploded" on the Haneda runway and that he had managed to escape.Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said it was "very unfortunate" that the five coast guard members died in the crash, offering his sincere condolences and saying that he has great respect for their strong sense of duty to help victims of the earthquake.The five members who died in the accident were Nobuyuki Tahara, 41, Yoshiki Ishida, 27, Wataru Tatewaki, 39, Makoto Uno, 47, and Shigeaki Kato, 56.NHK footage showedand firefighters battling the blaze. Although some 70 fire trucks were dispatched after the incident, which occurred at 5:47 p.m.,, footage showed.Speaking to reporters on Tuesday evening, officials from the transport ministry and coast guard saidsaid Yoshitomo Aoki, an aviation analyst.All four of Haneda's runways were shut down at around 6 p.m. butlater on Tuesday.Arriving flights were diverted to airports across the country, including Narita Airport in Chiba Prefecture, Chubu Centrair Airport near Nagoya and Kansai Airport in Osaka Prefecture, according to the Flightradar24 app.The incident came during, with millions of Japanese traveling to and from their hometowns for the New Year's holidays.Haneda is Japan's busiest airport, serving nearly 90 million passengers in 2019, prior to the outbreak of COVID-19. It's a hub for Japan Airlines, All Nippon Airways and several smaller airlines.Tuesday's collision is also the first serious incident involving an Airbus A350, which entered service in 2015.The A350 is JAL's only Airbus plane in operation, with 16 in its current fleet.