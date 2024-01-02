The FDNY was called to the 580 block of Main Street, just south of the Roosevelt Island Bridge & Tram, at around 5.54am, after reports came in of explosions and buildings shaking, the fire department told The Independent.
The NYPD said to The Independent that "it is believed that it was a transformer that possibly caused the incident."
A transformer is a device that transfers electric energy from one circuit to others.
Note that, just over 2 weeks ago, on December 15th: Explosion at NYC substation results in brief blackout, people stuck on elevators
Footage from today's incident:
The police department did not elaborate on where the transformer was located or how exactly it caused the reported explosion sounds and shaking.
The potential explosions have caused power outages on Roosevelt Island, abc7 reports.
People on the Upper East Side and Astoria in Queens also reported they felt small tremors.
Multiple residents reported they were abruptly awoken by loud noises and the feeling of their buildings shaking.
Footage uploaded onto Citizen, a personal safety network, shows multiple firefighters at the scene, along with claims that they were dealing with fires coming from maintenance holes.
While the roads are still open, the NYPD is helping traffic through the area while the large FDNY presence counties to investigate, the outlet said.
The FDNY said they are still at the scene investigating the source of the explosion.
Comment: Update from 1 hour ago - it seems minor tremors were still being reported, even after the emergency services arrived:
No injuries have been reported and the structural integrity of the surrounding buildings was also being checked, but none seemed affected, the outlet reports.
The FDNY told The Independent that the incident was under control by 7.08am.
They have turned the scene over to Con Edison, the power supply company for New York City.
The Independent has tried to contact Con Edison but has received no reply.
One also recalls the spate of incidents earlier in the year; a number of which were train derailments: Huge fire as 40-car train hauling hazardous substances derails in Minnesota city, Barge carrying toxic methanol spills 1,400 tons into Ohio river
