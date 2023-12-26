Jack Posobiec
Jack Posobiec
Human Events Senior Editor Jack Posobiec said his parents were swatted "again" on Christmas day.

The Posobiec family was swatted a few days earlier.

"Parents just got swatted again Christmas night," Posobiec wrote.

"They told the officers that I had shot my wife and sons in the kitchen," he added.


Kevin Posobiec, Jack's brother, shared a video of the incident.

"Swatted on Christmas. There's not a war on Christians. Keep scrolling," he wrote.

WATCH:


On Saturday, Jack Posobiec said his parents were swatted.

"My parents were just Swatted Everyone is fine Law enforcement are fully involved and tracking down the perpetrator," Posobiec wrote.

"They told police that I had shot my parents and was threatening to shoot my family," he added.


"This has to end. We cannot have a decent, moral country with psychopaths being allowed to do this and get away with it. Whoever did this should be brought up on charges of attempted murder," General Mike Flynn commented.


"Swatting needs to be a federal crime punishable by minimum 15 years in prison It's attempted murder," DC Draino said.


"I'm glad your family is safe. I've been swatted 7 times. It's extremely serious and they want you killed by police who think they are responding to something awful as you described. These people are evil. They need the joy of the birth of Christ and know him as their savior," Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) commented.


Marjorie Taylor Greene was also swatted on Christmas day.


"I was just swatted. This is like the 8th time. On Christmas with my family here. My local police are the GREATEST and shouldn't have to deal with this. I appreciate them so much and my family and I are in joyous spirits celebrating the birth of our savior Jesus Christ!" Greene commented.