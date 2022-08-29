Puppet Masters
Marjorie Taylor Greene swatted for a third time in less than a week
The Post Millennial
Sat, 27 Aug 2022 23:56 UTC
She announced the incident on Twitter and linked to a scheduled interview with RSBN where she promised to show home security footage and 911 calls from the events.
Swatting is a criminal harassment tactic where the culprit deceives emergency services into sending an armed response team to another person's address. MTG was swatted on both Tuesday and Wednesday night.
In the first encounter, officers were dispatched to Green's residence "in reference to a male who had been shot five times in a bathtub. The call came in from a VA crisis line. As the details continued to be relayed, it was reported that the female was still in the residence and possibly had some children inside with her."
Police arrived and the situation was quickly diffused.
Hours later, Rome (city)/ Floyd (county) authorities received a call from a computer generated voice which said they were upset with Greene's proposal to criminalize transgender surgeries and hormone therapies for children.
On Thursday's episode of the War Room, host Steve Bannon spoke with Greene hours after she was swatted for a second time.
"Is the Left trying to have you assassinated, ma'am?" Bannon asked.
"Yes," MTG replied. "They are trying to have me murdered, they are trying to get me killed."
The Congresswoman said she is certain the effort to have her killed springs from the same "sick ideology" that seeks to mutilate children.
She's been targeted because "I'm trying to protect children from the Left's perverted and evil ideology that is trying to maim and mutilate children," she said.
"It's child abuse. It is sexual child abuse."
Comment: Swatting is a reckless and dangerous practice that is criminal in most states. In March 2019, a California man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for carrying out a fatal 2017 swatting. It's a rather cowardly way to attack one's ideological enemies.
See also:
- Tim Pool gets swatted AGAIN during Timcast IRL livestream
- Podcast host Tim Pool 'swatted' during live show
- Colorado man is 'swatted' while playing online video games
- US: Xboxer SWATTED by armed cops after online spat
- No charges against officer who killed innocent dad during 'swatting' prank
- Family of man killed in 'swatting' prank sues Wichita Police Department
- "Let me see my son's lifeless body": Mother of man killed by cops in 'swatting' prank pleads with city to see her murdered son
- Kansas: 'Swatting' videogamer hoax results in man shot dead by police in Wichita
- Kansas man killed by police in 'swatting' gone horribly wrong
Reader Comments
The Good Cop versus Bad Cop strategy is frighteningly efficient. To the point I'd rather not choose ANY SIDE in whatever conflict because BOTH sides get supplied by money & armament from the THIRD side laughing hysterically at our stupidity.
Really, who could think Trump is a "savior"? Or Putin, for that matter? Gullible sheep, all of them
It is so sad to see all this unfolding. The saying goes that the first casualty of war is the truth.
The first casualty of decay/collapse has to be reason.
I really do hope our Sun goes Nova, whatever the costs, we're doomed anyway.. I know how to survive radiation if I manage to survive the Nova since I'm EM sensitive
She is a flaming hypocrite trying to get elected for something.
Otherwise she would vehemently speak out against "female genital mutilation" - but she is seems to be okay with that.
What a sad, sad place.