Podcaster Tim Pool has been swatted for the second time this month. This news comes after a series of concerning events around Pool's studio."People are going to get nuts in 2022 ... What the f*ck were we talking about that warranted trying to get us killed on more than one occasion?" Pool asked.Earlier this month, Pool was swatted during a live broadcast of Tim Pool's Timcast IRL."Someone called the police and said they shot and killed two people and were going to kill more," Tim Pool said on Twitter, regarding the first incident."Police were told not to enter without a warrant but said they didn't need one due to exigent circumstances. This is a large house used as a production studio with many employees on site," Pool added. Since the first incident, the police have no made any arrests."We will prosecute to the fullest extent considering the warning signs. Do not come here without permission," he continued. "He's seen on camera entering the house after without permission."