Puppet Masters
Saudi prince dies in F-15 fighter jet crash during training exercise
BNN
Fri, 08 Dec 2023 06:37 UTC
A Tragic Accident
Though the royal court's statement did not provide details on the cause of Prince Talal's death, multiple reports from Arabic media, including Lebanon's renowned Al Mashhad news outlet, indicate that the prince died in a plane crash. It is believed that the fatal accident occurred while Prince Talal was piloting an F-15 fighter jet during a training exercise with the Royal Air Force.
Prince Talal's Legacy
Born in 1961, Prince Talal bin Abdulaziz bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud had a remarkable military career. His service as a lieutenant colonel in the Royal Saudi Air Force and his tenure as the assistant intelligence chief at GIP display a life dedicated to serving his country. His sudden death has shocked the nation, leaving a void in the Saudi royal family and the country's military and intelligence sectors.
Remembering a Respected Figure
As the nation mourns the loss of Prince Talal, his legacy in the military and intelligence sectors remains. His dedication to his country, evident in his service in the Royal Saudi Air Force and as assistant intelligence chief at GIP, will continue to inspire future generations. Despite the tragic circumstances of his death, Prince Talal's life and service to Saudi Arabia will be remembered and respected for years to come.
Reader Comments
I am all in for conspiracy theories, but the mere fact that someone flew a fighter jet during trainings (i.e. not your simple transfer-from-airbase-A-to-Bflight) at an age which is in somer states the general retiring age, or at least close to it, points to a more natural cause. At jet fighter training, delaying a reaction by the blink of an eye may already be fatal.
Oh, and we do not know if he was vaccinated. "Suddenly and unexpected", hum.
In order to properly fly a fighter jet, the pilot must posess optimal physical fitness, have rezorsharp reflexes and be mentally acute. Their bodies must be able to withstand the sometimes extreme forces and the stress encountered during typical high-speed maneuvers and combat situations.Only for combat missions, or a serious training of those.
It remains to be seen whether this was indeed an accident or whether there is more to the story; because there have been a significant number of suspect deaths of officials and persons of import in recent yearsIn certain circles that kind of thing seems to be a sort of version of a 'mean tweet'.
A total of 175 F-15s have been lost to non-combat causes as of June 2016
Royal Saudi Air Force has 211 F-15C/D/SA fighters in operation as of 2022
F-15C - Improved single-seat all-weather air-superiority fighter version, 483 built in 1979–1985.
F-15D - Two-seat training version, 92 built in 1979–1985
multiple reports from Arabic media, including Lebanon's renowned Al Mashhad news outlet, indicate that the prince died in a plane crash. It is believed that the fatal accident occurred while Prince Talal was piloting an F-15 fighter jet during a training exercise with the Royal Air Force .
Does that mean Saudi Arabia remains a vassal?
Or does it just mean - a prince is now dead?
Oh - maybe it means they call their Air Force "Royal" there as well....but I still wonder who is vassal in this situation - I reckon the prince is dead - has the body been recovered and verified?
When you see what he looks like now (well, before he got mangled in the crash), the reaction is that he is way to old to be flying a F-15
Prince Constantin of Liechtenstein, 51.
Comment: It remains to be seen whether this was indeed an accident or whether there is more to the story; because there have been a significant number of suspect deaths of officials and persons of import in recent years: