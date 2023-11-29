Marianna Budanova

The wife of Ukraine's military intelligence chief Kirill Budanov and several employees of the Ukrainian Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) have been diagnosed with heavy metal poisoning, the Ukrainska Pravda online media outlet reported, citing a senior Ukrainian security official.

According to the official, Budanov's wife, Marianna Budanova, "has most likely been given poisoned food" as she "complained of feeling unwell" and her poisoning had been confirmed after tests.

In turn, the RBC-Ukraine news agency requested information about the condition of Budanov himself from Ukraine's special services. According to an intelligence official, Ukraine's spy chief "is feeling well" and no signs of his poisoning have been found.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Ukrainian news website Babel said Budanov's wife had been poisoned with heavy metals. According to the news portal, Budanova was hospitalized after feeling unwell for a prolonged period of time. A probe into the attempted murder is underway, it added. Budanov told Ukrainian media in an interview earlier that his wife had been staying in his office, even though she is not a GUR employee.