"The name of operation is Maidan 3. It is meant to change the president," he said in an interview with The Sun. "Maybe it's not by killing. I mean it's changing. They will use any instruments they have. So that's the idea, to the end of the year,"
he added.
This has been the second time in less than a week that Zelensky has told Western media that a third "Maidan" is being plotted against him. He first said that such information had been coming from Ukrainian intelligence and Western allies
at a meeting with foreign reporters on November 17.
Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said that Zelensky was clinging to power as he fears for his future, thus making another "Maidan" all but inevitable. There have lately been reports about the internal political strife in Ukraine in Ukrainian media. In particular, Zelensky reportedly has differences with Ukraine's top brass, including the commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces, General Valery Zaluzhny
. Earlier, in his article for The Economist, Zaluzhny actually criticized Kiev's strategy of an offensive.
In recent months Western media has finally begun to admit that Ukraine has lost the proxy-war, as well as ridiculing the former darling of the Western media, Zelensky, and analysts are specualting that Zelensky's masters intend to replace him General Zaluzhny.
Following Zelensky's first
cry for help, on 17th November, Medvedev highlighted the following:
The head of Ukrobanderostan has said that Russia is getting ready to launch an operation called "Maidan 3" in Kiev, aimed at overthrowing him. Hell... Upset the cart. Exposed the plan. Everything was otherwise ready: the right people, tons of weapons, and Russian prankers calling the fleet-footed grandma Nuland to cook pies for maidaners. Will have to adjust the groundwork now.
P.S. Remarkably, the very name of Russians' cunning scheme, "Maidan 3", shows that Kiev has admitted that the first two maidans were nothing but coups. And all the talks about the legitimate will of the people is nothing but bullshit.
