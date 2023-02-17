Marina Yankina

Marina Yankina
A top Russian Defense Ministry official has been found dead after apparently falling from a high-rise apartment building in St. Petersburg, the latest death of a senior official.

Marina Yankina, 58, was the head of finance and procurement of the Russian Defense Ministry's Western Military District. The report of her death on February 16 comes just days after Major General Vladimir Makarov -- who was recently fired by Russian President Vladimir Putin -- was found dead in a suspected suicide outside of Moscow.