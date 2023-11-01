© Bebeto Matthews/AP



he's made a powerful and depressing case that the UN lost its way on human rights

partly due to pressure from the US, Israel and other governments

The director of the New York office of the UN high commissioner for human rights has left his post, protesting that the UN is "failing" in its duty to prevent what he categorizes as genocide of Palestinian civilians in Gaza under Israeli bombardment and citing the US, UK and much of Europe as "wholly complicit in the horrific assault".Craig Mokhiber wrote on 28 October to the UN high commissioner in Geneva, Volker Turk, saying: "This will be my last communication to you" in his role in New York.Mokhiber, who was stepping down having reached retirement age, wrote:Heand wrote: "High Commissioner we are failing again.Mokhiber added: "This is text book case of genocide" and saidThe outgoing director's departure letterby Hamas on southern Israel killing more than 1,400 people and taking 240 hostages.Even more contentiously, his letter calls for the effective end to the state of Israel., serving in a number of increasingly prominent roles. He led the high commissioner's work on devising a human rights-based approach to development, and acted as a senior human rights adviser in Palestine, Afghanistan and Sudan.In his role as director of the New York office of the high commissioner for human rights, he has come under occasional fire from pro-Israeli groups for his comments on social media.He was criticised for posting support of the boycott, divest, sanctions (BDS) movement and accusing Israel of apartheid - an accusation which he repeated in his retirement letter.Journalists and academics began posting the letter's content to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday afternoon.A spokesperson for the UN in New York sent the Guardian a statement about Mokhiber, saying: "I can confirm that he is retiring today. He informed the UN in March 2023 of his upcoming retirement, which takes effect tomorrow. The views in his letter made public today are his personal views."The statement went on: "The position of the office on the grave situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territories and Israel is reflected in our reports and public statements."Reaction to Mokhiber's outspoken departure from such a prominent UN position was mixed., told the Guardian that he had made a powerful argument against double standards in the stance of the world body."You don't have to agree with everything in the letter to see thatwhen it comes to Israel and Palestine,. It's not too late to turn the UN ship around, but they need to do it quickly."By contrast, Anne Bayefsky, who directs Touro College's Institute on Human Rights and the Holocaust in New York, accused Mokhiber on social media of "overt antisemitism". She said he had used a UN letterhead to call for "wiping Israel off the map".