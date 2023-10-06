"And we shouldn't get bullied into believing that people can be any sex they want to be. They can't. A man is a man. And a woman is a woman. That's just common sense," Sunak declared, earning hearty applause from the audience.
But people on social media pounced on the prime minister's reality-based assertion.
"2023 in Britain is not a safe place to be trans. I am furious, I am tired and I am scared. Solidarity and love with all trans people," one person wrote on X.
"This makes me so angry. I am scared. As a member of the LGBTQIA+ community and the mother of a trans/nb child, I am scared," someone else wrote.
"And the country becomes increasingly more terrifying. I honestly don't know what to say at this point, I'm full of fear and anxiety for my daughters future and her safety. Hate seems to be winning," another account posted, "and I feel sick to my stomach that we live in this country."
During his speech, the prime minister touched upon issues that are also topics of debate over in the U.S., including illegal immigration and support for Ukraine.
"It is non-negotiable that you, the British people, decide who comes here, and not criminal gangs," Sunak said on the topic of illegal immigration.
The British official also touted his nation's support for Ukraine.
"We were the first country to send Western battle tanks to Kyiv. Now more than 10 others have followed. We were the first country to send long-range weapons to Kyiv. Now France and the United States have followed. We were the first country to agree to train Ukrainian pilots. Now more than a dozen others have followed," he said. "I say this to our allies: If we give President Zelenskyy the tools, the Ukrainians will finish the job. Slava Ukraini!" Sunak declared.
