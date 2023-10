© Ioannis Alexopoulos/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

While delivering a speech at the Conservative Party conference, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak noted the obvious truth that men are men and women are women.But people on social media pounced on the prime minister's reality-based assertion."2023 in Britain is not a safe place to be trans. I am furious, I am tired and I am scared. Solidarity and love with all trans people," one person wrote on X."This makes me so angry. I am scared. As a member of the LGBTQIA+ community and the mother of a trans/nb child, I am scared," someone else wrote "And the country becomes increasingly more terrifying. I honestly don't know what to say at this point, I'm full of fear and anxiety for my daughters future and her safety. Hate seems to be winning," another account posted , "and I feel sick to my stomach that we live in this country."The British official also touted his nation's support for Ukraine."We were the first country to send Western battle tanks to Kyiv. Now more than 10 others have followed. We were the first country to send long-range weapons to Kyiv. Now France and the United States have followed. We were the first country to agree to train Ukrainian pilots. Now more than a dozen others have followed," he said. "I say this to our allies: If we give President Zelenskyy the tools, the Ukrainians will finish the job. Slava Ukraini!" Sunak declared.