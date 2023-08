Five teenage girls have written to the Prime Minister urging him to keep single-sex toilets in schools to guarantee female pupils' safety and dignity.In an open letter, the students - who are aged between 13 and 15 - called on Rishi Sunak to tackle the issue head on when the Government issues its long-awaited transgender guidance to schools.The girls - who used only their first names to sign their letter for fear of a backlash from trans activists - said single-sex facilities were an 'essential safeguarding feature' of schools.But they warned that many schools had started introducing mixed toilets without consultation to appease transgender and Left-wing activists.The five pupils, who identified themselves as Cynthia, Marilyn, Sonja, Olivia and Ellie, said many female pupils found mixed-sex toilets 'intimidating, humiliating and downright dangerous'.They called on Mr Sunak, who is a father of two daughters, to uphold their rights.They decided to write to Mr Sunak after almost 12,000 people signed an online petition launched by one of the girls calling for single-sex spaces to be protected in schools.The letter cites a school in Southampton where there were recent protests against the introduction of 'gender-neutral' toilets amid claims that boys were photographing girls in the gaps above or below toilet cubicles.The girls said being forced to share toilets with boys was unpleasant for female students who were menstruating, adding: 'Girls must have private spaces where we can sort this out with dignity, away from potential shaming from boys and the humiliation of having everyone know you're on your period.'Cynthia, 15, said her secondary school had as many mixed-sex toilets as single-sex ones. She told The Mail on Sunday:'You get boys graffiti-ing images of male genitalia on the wall, there's always a load of pee on the floor and even on the wall sometimes.'But if I'm in a class such as English, for instance, there are now no girls' toilets nearby, so I have to go out of the building and walk some distance to a whole other block in the school to find some.'Marilyn, 14, who attends a school of more than 1,000 pupils with just one set of facilities each for girls and boys, and one mixed one, said: 'Girls definitely feel unsafe. Being around boys from older years is generally very intimidating, so there would definitely be a fear factor being with them in the toilets.'But the Government appears to be pushing back against this trend. This month it announced changes to regulations, insisting all new buildings must provide separate single-sex toilets for men and women. But with less than two weeks to go until children return to the classroom, it remains unclear whether the Government's transgender guidance for teachers will clarify the issues over gender-neutral bathrooms in schools.A Department for Education spokesperson said:"We have been clear that schools must continue to meet their existing legal duties to protect single sex spaces."The Education Secretary is working closely with the Minister for Women and Equalities to publish guidance for schools at the earliest opportunity."