Ms Abramović, a fierce critic of Vladimir Putin's illegal invasion, said the Ukrainian president had asked for her help in rebuilding schools.
The 76-year-old Serbian is holding her first solo exhibition in the UK and is the first female artist to have a major show in the Main Galleries of the Royal Academy of Arts in London.
Visitors to the exhibition must squeeze between two nude models to enter the show, or opt to bypass what one journalist dubbed the "naked gates".
"I was the first artist to support the Ukraine war against Russia and to give my voice. It is definitely a repetition of history," she said in an interview with the Modern Art Museum in Shanghai.
Comment: This self-proclaimed artist became infamous for her "spirit cooking" ceremonies, accompanied by numerous high profile democrats involved in Hilary Clinton's 2016 campaign including the Podesta brothers. This was revealed in string of emails leaked by WikiLeaks, leading to the revelations which eventually culminated in the PizzaGate scandal.
For those who are unfamiliar with "spirit cooking", below is a description of the bizarre and frankly disturbing practice, along with a video of Abramovic herself performing the ritual:
Sickos: Wikileaks reveals Podesta bros participate in disturbing, occult-themed "spirit cooking" involving copious bodily fluids
According to Everpedia: "The origins of Spirit Cooking can be found in Cake of Light, a sacrament in the religion of Thelema which was founded by Aleister Crowley. The ingredients of the Cake of Light include honey, oil, menstrual blood and sperm. The sacrament is meant to symbolize the union between the microcosm, Man, and the macrocosm, the Divine, which is a representation of one of the prime maxims in Hermeticism 'As Above, So Below.' The consumption of the Cake of Light is a fulfillment of the sacred circle of the connection between Man and the Divine."
Video shared on YouTube from 1997 shows Abramovic's writing out "spirit cooking" "recipes" on the wall of a room with "pigs blood."
She added: "I have also been invited to be a board member of the Babyn Yar organisation to continue to protect the memorial."
The Holocaust memorial centre to Jews murdered by Nazis in Ukraine was damaged by Russian missile attacks in March last year.
Ms Abramović installed her work Crystal Wall of Crying at the memorial centre in Kyiv four months before Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
The wall, 40 metres long and three metres high, is made of coal and has large quartz crystals sticking out of it. Visitors can touch the installation, which mirrors the western wall in Jerusalem.
"Making the Crystal Wall of Crying was just the first step in dealing with new history and figuring out how to help heal our increasingly divided world," Ms Abramović said.
The artist posted a video online days after Putin launched his unprovoked war. In it she spoke about being born in the former Yugoslavia, which was once invaded by the Soviet Union, and called Ukrainians "proud, strong and dignified".
"I have full solidarity with [the Ukrainian people] on this impossible day," she said in the video. An attack on Ukraine is an attack on all of us. It's an attack on humanity and has to be stopped."
Shortly after the invasion, Ms Abramović restaged one of her most famous performances, The Artist is Present, to raise money for Ukraine.
Comment: Marina has aptly been labelled by some as a "satanic witch", given the sheer amount of satanic imagery featured within her work:
"I think true change only comes by changing yourself. By changing yourself you can change thousands and you can change the world," she said.
"Gandhi was one example in history who made a revolution without dropping a single drop of blood."
Comment: It is worth noting that Marina is well-connected within the elite circles of hollywood and has many friends in high places:
Ms Abramović is just one of several celebrities to be recruited to help Kyiv's public relations battle to ensure continued support for its struggle.
Mark Hamill, the actor who played Luke Skywalker in the original Star Wars films, has raised funds to buy reconnaissance drones for front-line Ukrainian troops.
Comment: To learn more about the established connections between Abramovic and child trafficking among the higher echelons of society, the second volume of Mouthy Buddha's "Elite Human Trafficking" series comes highly recommended:
See also: