A man from northern Quebec has been arrested and charged with two counts of arson following a weeks-long manhunt. The 37-year-old, whose name has not been released, is accused of intentionally setting fire to forests in the area near Chibougamau, a town 500km north of the provincial capital, from which 7,500 residents had to be evacuated in early June.In an interview with CBC Radio Canada, the town's mayor Manon Cyr claimed that the suspect had only set small blazes that firefighters were able to put out before they spread out of control.The man's next court date has been set for September 11, until which point he will remain in custody.As the CBC reports, while wildfires are not uncommon in Quebec, this year hit particularly hard. As of September nearly 15,000 square kilometres of forests have been destroyed, and countless people displaced.