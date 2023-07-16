© British Columbia Wildfire Service



The prior all-time high occurred in 1989, when 7.3 million hectares were burned over the course of an entire year, according to national figures from the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre (CIFFC).including many blazes that have scorched hundreds of thousands of hectares.More than 150,000 people have been displaced, and a 19-year-old firefighter died Thursday."We're dealing with immense areas," Colonel Philippe Sansa, who heads a detachment of French firefighters deployed in hard-hit northern Quebec, told AFP."The fire we're managing is 65 kilometers (40 miles) long, which poses enormous organizational challenges."Sansa said his team, in France, would be able to deploy far more firefighters and helicopters on a blaze 100 times smaller.The majority of fires have occurred far from inhabited areas - but they still have serious consequences for the environment."We find ourselves this year with figures that are worse than our most pessimistic scenarios," Yan Boulanger, a researcher at Canada's natural resources ministry, told AFP."What has been completely crazy is that there has been no respite since the beginning of May," he said.The dire situation has shifted across the country in recent months: In May, at the beginning of the wildfire season, Alberta in the west was the center of attention, with unprecedented blazes.Several weeks later, Nova Scotia, an Atlantic province with a mild climate, took up the baton, followed by Quebec, where huge fires created plumes of smoke that even blanketed parts of the United States.