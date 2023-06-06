The East side of the Paskwa fire burns in the High Level Forest Area district of Alberta in a May 9, 2023, handout photo.
A Glendon woman has been charged in connection to multiple arsons in the Bonnyville and Lac La Biche areas.

The RCMP Forestry Crimes Unit has charged Audrey Elaine Dunham with 32 counts of arson following an in-depth investigation into a series of suspicious wildfires across the Lakeland.

On April 24, Bonnyville RCMP, Alberta Agriculture and Forestry, and the Bonnyville Regional Fire Authority (BRFA) responded to multiple wildfires northwest of Bonnyville and east of Lac La Biche, within the Forest Protection Area.

The RCMP Forestry Crimes Unit, in collaboration with Alberta Agriculture and Forestry, determined the cause of the fires had been arson and identified a suspect.

Roughly one month later, on May 27, local authorities responded to a report of seven wildfires near Hwy. 55 and Hwy. 881 in the MD of Bonnyville.

An investigation led authorities to 54-year-old Dunham.

At the time of her arrest, four wildfires were located nearby with a total of 19 wildfires started over the course of a few hours.

"Public Safety is a shared responsibility and by working together, the Forestry Crimes Unit and their partners can be instrumental in preventing wildfires and promoting public safety. This investigation is the result of a partnership between Alberta Agriculture and Forestry, BRFA, Forestry Crimes Unit and Bonnyville RCMP," said Insp. Pamela Robinson of the RCMP Serious Crimes Branch.

"If the Forestry Crimes Unit can be instrumental in preventing wildfires, and hold those who start the fires accountable, then this investigation is a success."