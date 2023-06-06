© HO-Government of Alberta Fire Service



A Glendon woman has been charged in connection to multiple arsons in the Bonnyville and Lac La Biche areas.The RCMP Forestry Crimes Unit has charged Audrey Elaine Dunham withacross the Lakeland.On April 24, Bonnyville RCMP, Alberta Agriculture and Forestry, and the Bonnyville Regional Fire Authority (BRFA) responded tonorthwest of Bonnyville and east of Lac La Biche, within the Forest Protection Area.The RCMP Forestry Crimes Unit, in collaboration with Alberta Agriculture and Forestry, determined the cause of the fires had been arson and identified a suspect.Roughly one month later, on May 27, local authorities responded to a report ofnear Hwy. 55 and Hwy. 881 in the MD of Bonnyville.An investigation led authorities to 54-year-old Dunham.At the time of her arrest,"Public Safety is a shared responsibility and by working together, the Forestry Crimes Unit and their partners can be instrumental in preventing wildfires and promoting public safety. This investigation is the result of a partnership between Alberta Agriculture and Forestry, BRFA, Forestry Crimes Unit and Bonnyville RCMP," said Insp. Pamela Robinson of the RCMP Serious Crimes Branch."If the Forestry Crimes Unit can be instrumental in preventing wildfires, and hold those who start the fires accountable, then this investigation is a success."