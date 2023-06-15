On any sensible reckoning, wildfires are a bit of a dud when it comes to alarming populations about climate change and driving them down the collectivist Net Zero route. According to the science writer and former economics professor Roger Pielke Jr., global wildfires have decreased in recent decades, while neither Canada nor Quebec have seen increases this century. Fire incidence across Canada is lower today than in centuries past, he notes.
noted that the lack of fires in recent years has resulted in a build-up of deadwood on the forest floor, and that a reduction in controlled burning has not helped.
In short, continues Dr. Pielke, the IPCC does not provide a basis for strong claims of detection or attribution of 'fire weather' to climate change. It is "silent" on trends in fire numbers and area burned. "These conclusions are contrary to almost all media reporting," he adds.
If you are a climate alarmist, frankly there are times when the IPCC can be a little disappointing.
In the last few years, a major pseudoscientific industry has grown up using climate models to 'attribute' individual weather events to long-term changes in the climate. Various simulations that imagine atmospheres with and without human-produced carbon dioxide are fed into models and the resulting hocus pocus pumps up media headlines. Of course, to take the individual attributions seriously, one needs to assume the models have been fed correct information in the first place. The past record of models trying to model the chaotic, non-linear atmosphere does not inspire confidence in this particular project.
In a previous article, Roger Pielke suggested that the rise of these individual event attribution studies coincided with frustration that the IPCC has not "definitively concluded" that many types of extreme weather have become commonplace. In his view, such studies offer "comfort and support" to those focused on climate advocacy. Since they fill a strong demand in politics, Dr. Pielke suggests they are "here to stay". But he also notes that he can think of no other area of research "where the relaxing of rigour and standards has been encouraged by researchers in order to generate claims more friendly to headlines, political advocacy and even lawsuits".
Chris Morrison is the Daily Sceptic's Environment Editor.
Comment: While the trend is downwards, 2023 has been a bad year for fires. It looks like a large portion have been started by arsonists: