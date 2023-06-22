"[T]he shroud of smoke that covered much of the Eastern US seaboard, has sent solar power generation in parts of the eastern US plummeting by more than 50% as wildfires rage in Canada.



Tyler Durden, zerohedge.com,"It's Really Unprecedented": Solar Power Generation Cut In Half Due To Canada Smoke

"The Toronto Sun has learned Quebec police are investigating the possibility that the smoke creating poor air quality in southern Ontario and making downtown skylines disappear may have been the result of arson."



Joe Warmington, Toronto Sun, WARMINGTON: Cops suspect arson caused wildfire in at least one part of Quebec

"Look, we know Pete [Pierre Trudeau, Justin's father] is a socialist. His kid [Justin] has had... inappropriate relations with the Chinese. But his designer jeans came with knees intact, he's got good hair, and he's WEF [World Economic Forum] approved. So we'll see. Let's just say all options are on the table."



Un-named statesmen from the University of Really, Really Intelligent People [colloquially know as the 'Smart and Smarter School"], How to Handle the Media, June 29, 2054

"We don't have any choice except direct military action"



Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Curtis LeMay, Presidential Briefing by the Joint Chiefs of Staff, October 19, 1962

"I think at a time when the country is burning and we're not sure what the future is existentially, we need to do something very serious about climate change," Armine Yalnizyan, Atkinson Fellow on the Future of Workers, said.



She added, "And a carbon tax is something that had had at one point cross-party support. So, let's just do something. Let's not stop doing the things we can do."



Uday Rana, Global News, Should carbon price hikes go ahead amid high cost of living? Experts say yes

Allegations put Russia at the centre of the controversyWhile it may not be obvious to some, there are those who believe that Russia is behind the wildfires now raging across Eastern Canada.Intelligence experts have indicated that there is a strong possibility that Russia is testing their ability to bring down our electric grid and bring the war in Ukraine to America's shores.Security analysts estimates suggest that this was an "proof of concept " according to one official familiar with the matter. "It sure isn't that global warming bullshit. Something far more unprecedented and insidious is going on" he added.The accusations are not without foundation.Confirmation that Russia saboteurs infiltrated Canadian forests in their effort to invade North America continues to mount.Could Canadians be the perpetrators?The need urgent, the threat imminent."This is an attack on a sovereign nation, a NATO member." said one shocked/exasperated official.The possibilities of escalation abound.If Justin [Trudeau] needs financial support, as a Canadian patriot, help is a prerequisite.Will the rhetoric change when she find out it was the Russians?We have doubts.It doesn't matter who the bogeyman is.Spin wins.