Russia's Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of the Kremlin's powerful Security Council, has warned that Moscow could annex Georgia's breakaway regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, the Reuters news agency reported.Medvedev, who has cast himself as one of Moscow's most hawkish political voices since Russian forces launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year,Medvedev, a former Russian president, wrote in an article published by the Argumenty I Fakty newspaper.he said in the article.Whilein the article, referring to possible annexation., viewing it as a way to preserve the territorial integrity of their country.The military alliance states on its official website that "Georgia is one of NATO's closest partners"."It aspires to join the Alliance. Over time, a broad range of practical cooperation has developed between NATO and Georgia, which supports Georgia's reform efforts and its goal of Euro-Atlantic integration," the NATO website states. , which led to a Russian counterattack that saw Moscow's forces briefly occupy Georgian territory.Medvedev's article was published to mark the 15th anniversary of Russia recognising the independence of the regions following the 2008 conflict.Kyiv's aspiration to join NATO and the threat this posed to Russian security has been one of several arguments used by officials in Moscow to justify Russia's invasion of Ukraine.