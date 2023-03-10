© Captura de pantalla.



Fyodor Lukyanov, the editor-in-chief of Russia in Global Affairs, chairman of the Presidium of the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy, and research director of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

The entire modern history of Georgia, dating back to the late 1980s, is a chronicle of temperamental lurches towards change. These consist of chaotic attempts at implementation, followed by work to stabilize the situation and build a sturdy state structure, before a new cycle begins. Each time there are objective socio-political preconditions for these perturbations, which are overlaid by both domestic and external factors.At home: Excessive personalization of politics and an obsession with certain leaders at each stage - Zviad Gamsakhurdia (1991-1992), Eduard Shevardnadze (1995-2003), Mikhail Saakashvili (2004-2013), and Bidzina Ivanishvili (de-facto leader for the past decade). Outside influence: A real, or perhaps fictitious, struggle for influence between Russia and the West.This time it's notionally about the government's attempt to introduce a 'foreign agents' law, which the opposition claims is very close to similar rules imposed in Russia. But the root of the issues goes far deeper.Its assertion that it's protecting its own people from the costs of a spreading foreign military-political crisis is legitimate. However, in the main, the crisis is acute and involves a growing number of actors who demand certainty. Secondly,And on any terms. The legitimacy of all authorities has been based on promises of 'European integration'. Another issue is that Georgia, due to its geographical location (which is transcontinental, and far from the current EU borders), has never really experienced the benefits of this. Nevertheless, this has not prevented alignment with Brussels from being proclaimed as a goal and even as a means to an end.They claim that the government is colluding with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as former Western-favorite Saakashvili languishes in prison. The fact that Moscow's influence, in this case, is completely fictitious is irrelevant. The Russian issue is too deeply embedded in Georgia's political consciousness.Their resources are limited.