The number of protesters in Georgia is swelling, with thousands pouring into streets of the capital Tbilisi and many massing in front of parliament in opposition to the controversial draft law..
Police used water cannon and used tear gas to disperse the thousands gathered outside the parliament building.
The law, drafted by the ruling Georgian Dream Party, if approved, will make all media outlets and non-governmental organisations that receive 20% of their funding from abroad register as "foreign agents". This would subject them to monitoring and possible sanctions.
Comment: As noted below, the US has its own version of this law and which it used against Russian media outlets, such as RT, to prevent them working freely in America. In response Russia enacted its own foreign agents law, which it used to rout out some of the NGOs the West uses in its 'democratic' destablisation campaigns.
It has been slammed by the country's civil society, media and analysts, who say it "threatens the fall of Georgian democracy".
Authorities have claimed the law is necessary to improve transparency.
66 arrests were made at the demonstration on Tuesday evening, including the leader of the opposition Zurab Japaridze, while 50 police officers were injured.
Protesters also reported injuries, with a number of officers reportedly seen laughing as they dispersed the crowds.
International organisations and western states have also condemned the law, with the EU warning Georgia it could hamstring the country's EU ambitions.
On Tuesday, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell described the law as "a very bad development for Georgia and its people".
"The European Union urges Georgia to uphold its commitment to the promotion of democracy, the rule of law and human rights, and recalls the right of people to a peaceful protest," he added.
Comment: The above is rather revealing as to which entities may be helping fan the flames of these protests and which ultimately seek to benefit from the unrest.
It's all the more telling because, despite their calls to respect the right to protest, over the past few years numerous nations in Europe have been attempting to ram through new laws that effectively ban their citizens from most forms of protest. The brazen hyprocrisy is even more stark because the EU has readily banned numerous Russian and Chinese organisations for their alleged ties to their respective governments.
Foreign ministers of several EU member states, including the Baltics, echoed concerns about the foreign agent law, urging Georgia to uphold the principles of "democracy, rule of law and human rights".
Fights have broken out in the parliament in recent days as the law has been debated.
Georgia's president, Salome Zurabishvili, has said she would veto the bill, though parliament can override presidential vetos.
Khatia Dekanoidze, a member of the opposition National Movement Rally, told parliament: "Everyone should understand that saving our country, saving our young generation, saving our future lies only through the European path."
The bill, dubbed a Russian-style law by opponents, received initial approval in parliament.
In Russia, a foreign agent law has been used to silence organisations and news outlets that criticised the government.
Protesters blocked both entrances to the parliament building last night, chanting: "No to Russian law!" "Russians!" "Slaves!"
Comment: These scenes echo what was seen during the US-backed coup in Ukraine that culminated in the dire situation we see in the country today.
As the bill was being debated on Tuesday, the US Embassy said in a statement it raised "real questions about the ruling party's commitment to Euro-Atlantic integration."
"Today is a dark day for Georgia's democracy. Parliament's advancing of these Kremlin-inspired laws is incompatible with the people of Georgia's clear desire for European integration and its democratic development," they said.
Georgian Dream chair Irakli Kobakhidze defended the draft law, following the unrest.
He said that people had been misled with 'disinformation', defending the legislation as necessary to reveal who was financing those who criticised the Georgian Orthodox Church.
Comment: Note that in the lead up to the conflict in Ukraine, the West was also backing the breakaway of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, and they mostly succeeded; that hasn't stopped Kiev, however, from shutting down Ukrainian churches, claiming they were still conspiring with Russia.
TASS reports on the law itself: