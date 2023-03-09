Tens of thousands of Georgians continue to protest on Wednesday evening against a controversial foreign agent law that some claimed will stifle freedoms in the country.The number of protesters in Georgia is swelling, with thousands pouring into streets of the capital Tbilisi and many massing in front of parliament in opposition to the controversial draft law..The law, drafted by the ruling Georgian Dream Party, if approved,It has been slammed by the country's civil society, media and analysts, who say it "threatens the fall of Georgian democracy".Authorities have claimed the law is necessary to improve transparency.Protesters also reported injuries, with a number of officers reportedly seen laughing as they dispersed the crowds.Foreign ministers of several EU member states, including the Baltics, echoed concerns about the foreign agent law, urging Georgia to uphold the principles of "democracy, rule of law and human rights".Khatia Dekanoidze, a member of the opposition National Movement Rally, told parliament: "Everyone should understand that saving our country, saving our young generation, saving our future lies only through the European path."In Russia, a foreign agent law has been used to silence organisations and news outlets that criticised the government.As the bill was being debated on Tuesday, the US Embassy said in a statement it raised "real questions about the ruling party's commitment to Euro-Atlantic integration.""Today is a dark day for Georgia's democracy. Parliament's advancing of these Kremlin-inspired laws is incompatible with the people of Georgia's clear desire for European integration and its democratic development," they said.