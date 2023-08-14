hawaii wildfire maui lahaina newsreal
The tragic wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, this week has killed around 100 people, spurring intensified discourse around 'climate change', land (mis)management and so-called 'directed-energy weapons'. What is most likely to have caused this fire? Its timing, so soon after the propaganda onslaught about 'global boiling', seems a mite coincidental.

But first up, Joe and Niall discuss the 'bombshell revelation' that Barack Obama once wrote to an ex-girlfriend about having homosexual proclivities. This salacious 'news' isn't, of course, the real news about the Obamas: it's merely a clue that potentially unmasks the carefully-crafted image of the Obamas - and potentially confirms some of the worst rumors about them.


Running Time: 01:56:24

Download: MP3 — 79.9 MB


This podcast will soon also be available to view, share and download on Rumble, Odysee and VK. Show Notes