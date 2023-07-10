Devastating flash floods have hit Sochi, Russia's top resort from where Vladimir Putin rules the country in summer.Remarkable footage shows how multiple cars were washed away as the Matsesta River burst its banks.Washed away cars even formed a dam on a submerged street which became a torrential river in the sudden deluge.Houses were also flooded with a storm warning in place until the end of the day on Monday.The Black Sea port Sochi, Putin's favourite summer hideaway,according to reports.One video shows cars being washed down a road at night, piling up on top of each other as they are submerged.Several cars can then be seen presumably the next morning in a big pile, many of which are severely damaged.In another clip, images of cars heaped over one another in the aftermath of the floods. A dog is seen staring down at the pile-ups.Footage shows water flooding the streets at high speed before huge lightning strikes are seen hitting the area.There are warnings of more carnage to come.