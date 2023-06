A YouTuber was told by Toronto police that naked men exposing their genitals to kids on the street during the Pride Parade was 'okay.'"I just want to make sure I'm not working outside of any laws or anything like that," political commentator Rob Primo said when he called the department during a recent episode."Well, I mean, there are naked people running around on the street," an officer responded."Okay, but is that against the law?" Primo asked."Was that part of the Pride you mean? Was that on the weekend?" the officer asked.Primo answered, "Yeah, it was at the Pride parade."In 2022, of the paraders wore a Bugs Bunny mask and fluffy white slippers while slowly hopping down the street.The event is the largest Pride parade in Canada and had many corporate sponsors and participants including Bud Light and Air Canada.Local politicians also participated in the event.Following clips of the nudity in front of children at the event going viral, the parade received international backlash.