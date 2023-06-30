rob primo pride
A YouTuber was told by Toronto police that naked men exposing their genitals to kids on the street during the Pride Parade was 'okay.'

"I just want to make sure I'm not working outside of any laws or anything like that," political commentator Rob Primo said when he called the department during a recent episode. "If you want to be out in the street, you have to be fully clothed and you can't be naked or anything like that, right?"

"Well, I mean, there are naked people running around on the street," an officer responded.

"Okay, but is that against the law?" Primo asked.

"That'd be some mental health issues," answered the officer.

"I agree with you on that one," Primo stated. "I'm having a hard time. Yesterday I've seen a bunch of people naked in front of children and police officers...seeing men with their penis out in front of kids and I'm just wondering if that's acceptable?"

"Was that part of the Pride you mean? Was that on the weekend?" the officer asked.

Primo answered, "Yeah, it was at the Pride parade."

"Yeah, yeah, so that's, that's always the issue then each year... I mean that happens every year," the officer said.


"Oh, so...it's okay for when it's at the pride parade but not in other situations obviously?" Primos asked.


The officer responded, "Exactly...I would say so."

Beth Baisch documented full-frontal nudity in front of children at the Toronto Pride Parade on Sunday. In 2022, of the paraders wore a Bugs Bunny mask and fluffy white slippers while slowly hopping down the street.



The event is the largest Pride parade in Canada and had many corporate sponsors and participants including Bud Light and Air Canada.


Local politicians also participated in the event.


Following clips of the nudity in front of children at the event going viral, the parade received international backlash.