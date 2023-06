Meanwhile, adult male participants could be seen exposing themselves in the presence of children

The parade, put on by Pride Toronto, included people walking in puppy play and furry costume fetish gear. Several adults exposed themselves to the audience in attendance. Bud Light helped sponsor the event.Footage was captured by TPM's Beth Baisch.The men held signs saying things such as, "life is short: play naked," and "good things happen when you are naked." One more held his sign that said, "Proudly celebrating my diversity! Is getting NAKED therapeutic?" high above his head so that the crowd could read it better.The event was put on by Pride Toronto , whose mission says, "Pride Toronto supports our communities in the pursuit of our unequivocal rights to be known, be heard, be understood, be accepted, be respected, and to celebrate the beauty of who we are."Pride Toronto claims its values include freedom, love, expression, and understanding. It also advocates for environmental sustainability, indigenous solidarity, anti-racism, harm reduction and public safety, and representation in art and culture.A crowd of parade participants walked behind the float and dressed in t-shirts representing the beer brand.Some sponsors of Pride Toronto include Amazon, Intuit, and Trojan Condoms.The organization published a " Pride Guide " for the month of June 2023. This included three different "family friendly" Drag Queen Storytimes and a "Body Pride: Clothing-optional" event on June 10 of this past month that was for all ages.