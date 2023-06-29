Children were seen taking part in the parade as well as in the audience itself.
Meanwhile, adult male participants could be seen exposing themselves in the presence of children. Footage was captured by TPM's Beth Baisch.
The men held signs saying things such as, "life is short: play naked," and "good things happen when you are naked." One more held his sign that said, "Proudly celebrating my diversity! Is getting NAKED therapeutic?" high above his head so that the crowd could read it better.
The event was put on by Pride Toronto, whose mission says, "Pride Toronto supports our communities in the pursuit of our unequivocal rights to be known, be heard, be understood, be accepted, be respected, and to celebrate the beauty of who we are."
Pride Toronto claims its values include freedom, love, expression, and understanding. It also advocates for environmental sustainability, indigenous solidarity, anti-racism, harm reduction and public safety, and representation in art and culture.
In addition to the adults exposing themselves to children, a drag queen with oversized fake breasts was recorded on the back of a truck during the parade.
Comment: The hyperfocus on indoctrinating and sexualizing children is the most disturbing aspect of this movement. If it were simply adults in the privacy of their own homes, the majority of people would not be bothered. But when you begin exposing children to sexual deviancy and filth, it crosses the line.
Why Pride lost the public:
"The core reason for the backlash is pretty simple: children," Andrew Sullivan explains. "The attempt to indoctrinate children in gender ideology and to trans them on the verge of puberty has changed the debate. Start indoctrinating and transing children... and you will re-energize one of the oldest homophobic tropes there is: 'gays are child molesters.'"
Glenn Greenwald largely agrees: "What destroyed the culture war consensus was their cynical and self-interested decision to transform the LGBT cause into one that no longer focused on the autonomy of adult Americans to live freely — which most people support — but instead to demand the right to influence and indoctrinate other people's children."
People in furry and puppy play fetish gear walked past large crowds with many children. As they walked by, the group waved the puppy pride flag in addition to making barking noises to the cheers of people in the crowd.
Bud Light, as a sponsor of the parade, had a float in it as well. A crowd of parade participants walked behind the float and dressed in t-shirts representing the beer brand.
Comment: Oh, what a suprise! When will the morons at Bud Light learn? Will it take their business completely collapsing into brankruptcy for them to see that the vast majority of their customer base do not support this twisted ideology?
Some sponsors of Pride Toronto include Amazon, Intuit, and Trojan Condoms.
Pride Guide" for the month of June 2023. This included three different "family friendly" Drag Queen Storytimes and a "Body Pride: Clothing-optional" event on June 10 of this past month that was for all ages.
