More whistleblowers in the Pentagon have come forward with 'first-hand knowledge' of secret UFO crash retrieval programs, US Senator Marco Rubio has revealed.Ex-Air Force officer David Grusch made worldwide news earlier this month when he claimed alien craft and bodies had been recovered and back-engineered by US officials.Sen. Rubio said that some of these witnesses who spoke with the Senate Intelligence Committee — where Rubio is vice chairman — were likely some of the same individuals referenced by Grusch.Sen. Rubio - who is vice chair of the Senate's intelligence committee - emphasized that there have been similar credible threats to the committee's other unnamed witnesses, their livelihoods and their lives.'I'm not trying to be evasive,' Sen. Rubio said, 'but I am trying to be protective of these people.'But the senator's comments also help explain the bold recent moves by the Senate Intelligence Committee.Despite the shocking directness of these legislative moves, Rubio was more circumspect about the complete accuracy of these high-level whistleblowers and their claims.In Rubio's assessment, the sheer number and stature of the first-hand witnesses who have briefed the intelligence committee is — by itself — a cause for concern and worthy of more attention.'Most of these people at some point, or maybe even currently, have held very high clearances, and high positions within our government,' Rubio noted.'So, you do ask yourself, 'What incentive would so many people, with that kind of qualification, have to come forward and make something up?"'These are serious people,' Rubio said.Given the stature of these sources and the volatility of their claims, the senator called for 'a mature understanding' from his fellow legislators, policymakers, and the general public — saying that he sees a duty to 'intake the information without any prejudgment or jumping to any conclusions in one direction or another.''We're trying to gather as much of that information as we can,' Rubio said.