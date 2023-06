Keep watching the skies.According to an organization known as the National UFO Reporting Center, two military jets engaged an object referred to as an "Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon" over Bad Axe early this month Witnesses reported watching a pair of F-16s engaged in a "dogfight" with an object they were unable to see as they moved a camper at the storage units across from the Bad Axe Meijer store on June 3.Bilbrey, who said he was a military veteran who had been stationed with the 304th Expeditionary Signal Battalion in South Korea, added he attempted to take cell phone video of the incident but glare and the altitude of the planes made it difficult.Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said his office has received no reports of the June 3 incident. Hanson, a licensed pilot, said if the fighter jets were, in fact, F-16s, they would have been scrambled from the 180th Fighter Wing in Toledo, Ohio, not Selfridge Air National Guard Base near Mount Clemens.Christian Stepien, chief technical officer of the National UFO Reporting Center, said his organization often works with the Mutual UFO Network and is celebrating its 50th anniversary next year. The center takes about 20 to 30 reports of phenomena per day, often from pilots or members of the military, from across the U.S. and around the globe.Stepien cited a recent government whistleblower's claim that the federal government is in possession of extraterrestrial spacecraft as evidence that reports of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena are more than just wild stories born of overactive imaginations or those with bad intentions. Mark Birdsall can be reached by phone at 989-623-3188 or by email at mark.birdsall@hearstnp.com