The complaint pertains to reprisals faced by Grusch for providing information regarding the concealment of classified material from the US Congress in connection with Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP).
This significant release was made public during an episode of their podcast titled 'WEAPONIZED'.
The complaint, which can be accessed here, is dated May 25, 2022. It is signed by Irvin Charles McCullough III, the former ICIG representing Compass Rose Legal Group. George Knapp has reported that McCullough has since departed from his role at Compass Rose after the issuance of a statement indicating the conclusion of their legal representation of Grusch.
Liberation Times has reached out to Compass Rose for their response to these claims, as relayed by Knapp and other anonymous sources.
Additionally, during discussions about the document, Corbell mentioned that the classified version had been handed over to Avril Haines, the Director of National Intelligence in the United States.
Corbell stated:
"I know for a fact that this was handed to the Office of Avril Haines who's the head of ODNI.As of this day, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence has tried to distance itself from the accusations and is making no public statement.
"This information in full classified form is in the possession and has been in the possession of the people that need to know about it."
However, it is likely that another office will receive a significant number of questions in the future.
Grusch's complaint, deemed credible and urgent by the IC IG, raises alarming questions regarding the Department of Defense Inspector General (DoD IG).
It reads:
'In July 2021, Mr. Grusch confidentially provided UAP-related classified information to the Department of Defense Inspector General (DoD IG). At that time, Mr. Grusch communicated classified information about the improper withholding and/or concealment of classified material from the US Congress by certain IC elements.This gives rise to potential concerns regarding possible leaks of information from the DoD IG, with potentially serious ramifications. If indeed there were leaks from the DoD IG, it would significantly undermine the mission of the office, which is as follows:
'Mr. Grusch believes that his identity and the fact of his UAP-related communication(s) with the DoD IG have been disclosed to individuals and/or entities outside the DoD IG, and that he has suffered retaliation and reprisal(s) related thereto.'
- To detect and deter fraud, waste, and abuse in Department of Defense programs and operations
- Promote the economy, efficiency, and effectiveness of the DoD; and
- Help ensure ethical conduct throughout the DoD.
However, it is important to note that Grusch did not accuse any member of that office of improperly disclosing this information. It is highly possible that the leak originated from another source prior to Mr Grusch's whistleblower procedural filing.
Nevertheless, a thorough investigation may be necessary.
Liberation Times has reached out to the DoD IG for comment but has not received a response so far. It is worth mentioning that the initial communications between Grusch and both the DoD IG (July 2021), as well as the subsequent complaint to the IC IG (May 2022), occurred prior to the establishment of the DoD's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) on June 20, 2022. As of today, the AARO still lacks a publicly accessible platform for whistleblowers to make contact.
Furthermore, it is important to highlight that the AARO, under the leadership of Director Sean Kirkpatrick, lacks Title 50 Authorities and the necessary clearances to investigate Grusch's allegations.
This means that the AARO cannot access information pertaining to covert actions and most intelligence operations conducted by agencies such as the CIA, NRO, NGA, or NSA without being given explicit authority and access.
Given that Grusch alleges the concealment of information from Congress originates from within the intelligence community, it is vital to acknowledge this inconvenient fact. Therefore, the public response by Pentagon spokesperson Susan Gough concerning Grusch's allegations completely disregards this crucial point - the AARO does not possess the necessary clearances to uncover anything related to Grusch's allegations:
"To date, AARO has not discovered any verifiable information to substantiate claims that any programs regarding the possession or reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or exist currently. AARO is committed to following the data and its investigation wherever it leads.
"AARO, working with the Office of the General Counsel and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, has established a safe and secure process for individuals to come forward with information to aid AARO in its congressionally-mandated historical review. AARO's historical review of records and testimonies is ongoing and due to Congress by June 2024.Providing comment to Liberation Times following the release of Grusch's unclassified complaint, Jeremy Corbell urged the AARO to gain the necessary Title 50 authorities as a matter of urgency:
"AARO welcomes the opportunity to speak with any former or current government employee or contractor who believes they have information relevant to the historical review."
'It would be reckless to NOT take Dave's accusations seriously and investigate them. He provided a CLASSIFIED reprisal complaint, using the proper methods of submission - and he did so under oath. The Inspector General of the Intelligence Community found his complaint to be both "credible and urgent".There is also a question as to whether Dr Sean Kirkpatrick and the AARO can be trusted. In an interview with Ross Coulthart on NewsNation, Grusch stated
'It is the duty of AARO but also ALL oversight agencies and committees with appropriate authority and access - to properly investigate the veracity of what Mr. Grusch has disclosed.
'If they do not have authority and access - it's their duty to seek it - to VERIFY or DISPROVE his accusations. It is ALSO their duty to inform you, the American public, to the highest degree possible - about any findings associated with those investigations. In the interest of public trust regarding the UAP puzzle - this must be done rapidly and without delay.'
"Well, I know Dr. Shawn Kirkpatrick, though for about eight years. And, you know, I expressed some concerns to Dr. Kirkpatrick about a year ago and I told him when I was starting to uncover and he didn't follow up with me, and he has my phone number he could have called me."Although not in an official capacity, the Director of AARO was seemingly made aware of Grusch's allegations. Although without the necessary clearances, authorisation, authority and lack of follow-up, Kirkpatrick is able to maintain his position that he has discovered no 'verifiable information to substantiate claims that any programs regarding the possession or reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or exist currently,' as stated by Gough.
Jeremy Corbell provided Liberation Times with new comments from Grusch relating to how the AARO can proceed following his bombshell public allegations:
"AARO can contact IC IG and they can determine their need to know and provide them information on my complaint as deemed appropriate by IC IG General Counsel and leadership."Grusch's involvement with the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force (UAPTF), preceding the establishment of the AARO, specifically asked him to uncover any illicit programs Special Access Programs (SAPs), an achievement he ultimately accomplished.
With a forthcoming Congressional hearing anticipated within the House Oversight Committee, questioning the existence of illegal SAPs is crucial.
Representative Tim Burchett is likely to lead the public hearing and has commented that he would attempt to get Grusch to testify.
In April 2023, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand held a UAP hearing in the Senate's Armed Services Committee's Subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Capabilities, with the AARO's Sean Kirkpatrick testifying. Today, as reported by Wired, Senator Gillibrand indicated that she may hold a hearing (although not necessarily public) to fully investigate Grusch's claims, stating:
"We need to just look into whether there are rogue SAP programs that no one is providing oversight for.Gillibrand is sponsoring an amendment for 2024's National Defense Authorisation Act enforcing the requirement that no funds can be allocated for SAPs unless they have been duly reported to Congress.
"The goal for me will be to have a hearing on that at some point so that we can assess if these SAPs actually exist."
And the hearings may not stop there. Multiple other Congressional committees (including those which have so far been silent on the issue of UAP) could choose to hold their own public hearings in the months to come.
One thing is for certain, though: for the moment, whistleblowers such as David Grusch do not trust the DoD or Intelligence Community led by Avril Haines. Instead, Grusch (and others may follow) chose to approach journalists such as George Knapp and Jeremy Corbell to help him.
Jeremy Corbell summarised this to Liberation Times:
"People have wanted to know why David Grusch came to George Knapp and me first, and why we didn't report on it for over a year. It's simple. Sometimes revealing secrets requires that you keep them first. Being trustworthy is at the core of journalism.
"The vetting process takes time if done thoroughly, and sometimes holding confidence rather than breaking a story allows for more complete insight. This is certainly a prime example of that."
