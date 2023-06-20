larry maguire
Investigative journalists Jeremy Corbell and George Knapp obtained and are releasing a new document into public record - pertaining to an allied coordination of UFO/UAP reverse-engineering programs.

BACKGROUND

On the heels of blockbuster testimony from UAP whistleblower David Grusch, a letter has surfaced which alleges the UFO coverup is a multinational effort. In Canada, a veteran Member of Parliament sent a confidential letter to that nation's Defense Minister. The elected official provides very specific details about an ongoing program within the "Five Eyes" alliance (USA, Canada, Australia, UK, New Zealand) to analyze and reverse-engineer exotic materials obtained from crashes of UFOs. Some of the materials in question date back to the early 1950s according to MP Larry Maguire. Maguire urges the Canadian government to get out in front of the UAP story before further revelations destroy public trust and embarrass the governments of the Five Eyes nations. In this episode, Jeremy and George review the contents of this explosive letter, its implications, and the names of the specific multinational programs which have allegedly attempted to reverse-engineer exotic wreckage collected at crash sites.


"I can finally say, for the first time, that I have absolute and direct confirmation that this urgent and groundbreaking letter by Mr. Larry Maguire M.P. is indeed exactly what it appears to be.

"Mr. Maguire makes his message abundantly clear by naming a key UAP technology host program - and clarifies that it can be found within the Five Eyes (FVEY) intelligence alliance. The implications of this are both profound and sobering.

"On one hand, the fact that we have had durational exploitation and reverse-engineering programs focused on UFO/UAP hardware; coupled on the other hand with the fact that the fundamental derivative truth associated with this revelation, has been held back from the public by a multinational allied body.

"This moment is a tremendous confirmation and affirmation of what the public has suspected for generations regarding the truth about UFOs.

"There are layers to this UFO/UAP puzzle, but I am encouraged by how bold and forthright this message by Mr. Maguire is alerting the global public.

"By all accounts Mr. Maguire has uncovered the truth about his country's participation in hands-on UAP exploitation programs - and has been working behind the scenes to encourage discovery. He has acted as a champion for greater transparency on the UAP subject - and we should applaud him for ringing the bell and raising the alarm in the name of proper oversight and transparency. The circumstance and reasoning behind Mr. Maguire generating this unclassified letter can only be answered by the man himself - and I suspect he will be characteristically forthcoming. I don't know the man, but I would like to shake his hand.

"The full and outright admission that Defence Research and Development Canada (DRDC) is in possession of recovered UAP material is a giant leap forward towards informing the global public on the reality of the UAP presence on planet Earth - whatever it might represent to humanity - which remains the open question.

"No matter where UFOs are from - it is now openly admitted by our Department of Defense and allied nations - that there are durational UAP reverse-engineering and exploitation programs. It's time to acknowledge the UAP presence." - Jeremy Kenyon Lockyer Corbell
