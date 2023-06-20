Investigative journalists Jeremy Corbell and George Knapp obtained and are releasing a new document into public record - pertaining to an allied coordination of UFO/UAP reverse-engineering programs.
BACKGROUND
On the heels of blockbuster testimony from UAP whistleblower David Grusch, a letter has surfaced which alleges the UFO coverup is a multinational effort. In Canada, a veteran Member of Parliament sent a confidential letter to that nation's Defense Minister. The elected official provides very specific details about an ongoing program within the "Five Eyes" alliance (USA, Canada, Australia, UK, New Zealand) to analyze and reverse-engineer exotic materials obtained from crashes of UFOs.
Some of the materials in question date back to the early 1950s according to MP Larry Maguire. Maguire urges the Canadian government to get out in front of the UAP story before further revelations destroy public trust and embarrass the governments of the Five Eyes nations
. In this episode, Jeremy and George review the contents of this explosive letter, its implications, and the names of the specific multinational programs which have allegedly attempted to reverse-engineer exotic wreckage collected at crash sites.
DOCUMENT
"I can finally say, for the first time, that I have absolute and direct confirmation that this urgent and groundbreaking letter by Mr. Larry Maguire M.P. is indeed exactly what it appears to be.
"Mr. Maguire makes his message abundantly clear by naming a key UAP technology host program - and clarifies that it can be found within the Five Eyes (FVEY) intelligence alliance. The implications of this are both profound and sobering.
"On one hand, the fact that we have had durational exploitation and reverse-engineering programs focused on UFO/UAP hardware; coupled on the other hand with the fact that the fundamental derivative truth associated with this revelation, has been held back from the public by a multinational allied body.
"This moment is a tremendous confirmation and affirmation of what the public has suspected for generations regarding the truth about UFOs.
"There are layers to this UFO/UAP puzzle, but I am encouraged by how bold and forthright this message by Mr. Maguire is alerting the global public.
"By all accounts Mr. Maguire has uncovered the truth about his country's participation in hands-on UAP exploitation programs - and has been working behind the scenes to encourage discovery. He has acted as a champion for greater transparency on the UAP subject - and we should applaud him for ringing the bell and raising the alarm in the name of proper oversight and transparency. The circumstance and reasoning behind Mr. Maguire generating this unclassified letter can only be answered by the man himself - and I suspect he will be characteristically forthcoming. I don't know the man, but I would like to shake his hand.
"The full and outright admission that Defence Research and Development Canada (DRDC) is in possession of recovered UAP material is a giant leap forward towards informing the global public on the reality of the UAP presence on planet Earth - whatever it might represent to humanity - which remains the open question.
"No matter where UFOs are from - it is now openly admitted by our Department of Defense and allied nations - that there are durational UAP reverse-engineering and exploitation programs. It's time to acknowledge the UAP presence." - Jeremy Kenyon Lockyer Corbell
TIPS : WeaponizedPodcast@Proton.me
(communications are confidential)
NOTE : It's important to mention that ensuring sources can speak freely and anonymously to journalists and reporters is a key protection provided by Shield Law. These protections of reporters' privilege are established by the First Amendment and enforced by the Supreme Court of the United States. In a democratic and free society Shield Law is a countermeasure against the influence of power to deny transparency.
The letter was from March, urging a public response to be prepared by May. They have obviously not done so, but there is this
The Canadian government has confirmed its participation in a first-of-its kind international meeting on unidentified flying objects hosted at United States military headquarters.
The gathering at the Pentagon late last month comes amid a burst of activity in Washington and eye-popping news reports related to so-called Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP).
It featured a U.S.-led briefing to visitors from nations of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance, which includes Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand.
The Canadian Department of National Defence told CBC News in an email that Canada attended the meeting, led by a Royal Canadian Air Force representative.
"The details of the meeting remain classified," DND said in an email. "It can be characterized as the sharing of information on the subject of UAP and no further details can be shared at this time."
The meeting featured a presentation by Dr. Sean Kirkpatrick — the veteran scientist in the U.S. national-defence establishment who leads the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), a new entity created in 2022 to lead UAP-related activities for the U.S. military.
Kirkpatrick publicly revealed the Five Eyes gathering last week while speaking at a public conference hosted by NASA.
"I have just held our first Five Eyes forum on this subject," Kirkpatrick said.
More tidbits compiled by Joe Murgia on Twitter
"There is a Five Eyes program to analyze UFO materials and it's been kept secret." ~Knapp
"This is a reverse engineering program of UFOs confirmed." ~Corbell
"[@LarryMaguireMP] has been directly interviewing program witnesses. It's like they uncovered [a UFO] exploitation program and they're like, 'Oh shit!'" ~Corbell
Larry Maguire is a member of Parliament in Canada.
@JeremyCorbell: "[Maguire] is informing the Minister of National Defense. like the Secretary of Defense in the U.S., equivalent - that she is not aware that [Canada] has been participating, through, basically, their form of DARPA, through this Five Eyes Foreign Materials Program, in the reverse engineering of UFOs. That's what this document admits"
@g_knapp: "I think he could also be saying, 'Look, I know about it, and I know that YOU know about it, so it's time for you to come clean.' I think he's characterizing this in as polite a way as possible, to say, 'Boy, you need to get briefed, you need to be brought up to speed on this.' But I suspect, behind the scenes, he knows that SHE knows, and he's telling her, 'Look, the beans are gonna be spilled, you gotta get ready to come clean on this."
Corbell: "The way I understand it, and I could be wrong, is that she doesn't know. That she's pretty new to the job, and that they don't have the clearances and this is not something that's usually put up as a first thing that's given to a Secretary of Defense. She might know I have no proof either way.
"CC'd on this are a number of people. Science technology...all that. I noticed one, Major-General Michael Wright, Commander of Canadian Forces. So strange. His name has been brought up to me for years now, as somebody who was, what they call a gatekeeper to this information. Seeing his name there? That feels like a warning shot. That individual knows about these programs, from what I know over a few years now. That individual knows about these exploitation programs that are coordinated through Five Eyes and with Canada. So putting that person on this as a CC feels, to me, like a shot fired."
Knapp: We know Maguire met with @LueElizondo and @ExploreSCU and had briefings from both of them. Has there been a briefing in an official capacity where USG representatives leveled with him and said, "Here's what's going on"?
Knapp mentions Maguire's OpEd piece from a little over a year ago: "UAPs are real, and Canada should take them seriously"
Read it here: https://theline.substack.com/p/larry-maguire-uaps-are-real-and-canada...
Corbell mentions this @BrandiVincent_ article:
"Five Eyes alliance remains tight-lipped on how it's collaborating on uncovering UAPs
"DefenseScoop asked government media officials from all the nations to provide more details in the wake of a recent meeting held at the Pentagon."
Read it here: https://defensescoop.com/2023/06/15/five-eyes-alliance-remains-tight-lipped-on-how-its-collaborating-on-uncovering-uap...
Corbell: "[@LarryMaguireMP] has met with firsthand, direct program exploitation people. I know that for a fact, that he has met with them. He has been directly interviewing program witnesses. It's like they uncovered [an] exploitation program and they're like, 'Oh shit!' And I know some of the people that he's spoken [to], both in person, and also through Zoom or something like that. But in HIS country, in those programs that are allied exploitation programs."
