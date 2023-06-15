© Martin Divíšek/EPA



Russians living in the West should be closely monitored by security services, Czech President Petr Pavel has argued. He mentioned the treatment of ethnic Japanese by the US during World War II as an example of wartime security measures.Pavel made his case in an interview with the US government-funded outlet Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty on Thursday.The Czech leaderPavel declared.As tensions between the US and Imperial Japan grew, there was a growing suspicion of disloyalty in American society directed against ethnic Japanese. The mistrust was fueled by historic anti-Asian sentiment on the West Coast.President Jimmy Carter authorized a commission to review the controversial decision and its effect on national security and advise on how to redress its victims. Its report, which was released in 1983, said the order was not justified by military necessity and rooted in racial prejudices and war hysteria.The conclusions were disputed by some media. A 1983 Washington Post article stated that a "significant number" of Japanese spies were living on the West Coast, giving Roosevelt a reason to act the way he did.