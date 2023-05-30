© A Current Affair



Esra Haynes' parents called for less toxic deodorants and CPR lessons in schools.The family of a 13-year-old Australian girl who died from "chroming" has urged action to prevent similar deaths from occurring."We want to help other children not fall into the silly trap of doing this silly thing. It's unquestionable that this will be our crusade," Paul Haynes, the girl's father, told Australian outlet the Herald Sun."The ripple effect is that this is absolutely devastating. We've got no child to bring home.""They're asking us to bring our family, our friends, to say goodbye to our 13-year-old daughter," Paul Haynes said. "It was a very, very, very difficult thing to do for such a young soul."The Victoria Education Department in Australia said it would increase efforts to provide children with more information about chroming and its deadly effects following Esra Haynes's death.Haynes' parents have also urged schools to teach CPR and are lobbying for a safer and less toxic deodorant formula."We definitely have a mission to raise awareness for kids and anyone that does it," her sister Imogen told reporters. "We don't want that to happen to anyone else. We don't want another family to go through this. It's absolutely horrible."Some stores in Australia, including Woolworths and Coles, have started to lock aerosol deodorants behind a glass case in response to the trend, People reported.