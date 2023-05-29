Russia issues arrest warrant for war criminal Lindsey Graham after Ukraine comments
Alexander Bolton -
The Hill
Mon, 29 May 2023 20:39 UTC
Mon, 29 May 2023 20:39 UTC
Russian officials reacted to a video of Graham's meeting Friday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which Graham acknowledged "Russians are dying" and later said, "it's the best money we ever spent."
Graham appeared to make the comments in different parts of the conversation, which was edited and posted on Zelensky's social media account.
The South Carolina senator Monday said it "brings me immense joy" to know that his support for Ukraine "has drawn the ire of [Russia President Vladimir] Putin's regime."
"I will wear the arrest warrant issued by Putin's corrupt and immoral government as a Badge of Honor," he tweeted.
Graham also offered a deal to his "Russian 'friends' who want to arrest and try me for calling out the Putin regime."
"I will submit to jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court if you do. Come and make your best case. See you in The Hague!" he pledged.
Russia's Investigative Committee has also opened a criminal case against Graham, asserting that the Republican senator "declared the financial involvement of the United States is causing the death of Russian citizens."
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov criticized the comments as a "shame."
"It's difficult to imagine a greater shame for a country than having such senators," he said.
Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said Graham "shouldn't have done that" and called the 67-year-old lawmaker an "old fool."
Graham later dismissed the criticisms by Russian officials as "propaganda."
"As usual the Russia propaganda machine is hard at work," he told Reuters.
"Mr. Medvedev, if you want Russians to stop dying in Ukraine, withdraw. Stop the invasion. Stop the war crimes. The truth is that you and Putin could care less about Russian soldiers," he said.
'Spiritual War'
Quote of the Day
We have a political system that awards office to the most ruthless, cunning, and selfish of mortals, then act surprised when those willing to do anything to win power are equally willing to do anything with it.
- Michael Rivero
Recent Comments
Or, this film proves that it was a studio scene to start with… [Link]
FFS....can PUTIN not nuke the USA and speed up its demise?
the top photo, London. I can't take it seriously, because there's two people in that image who obviously have problems remembering their own...
No way those were made before 2022… assuming they are that old, and recently cleaned and painted white, why no pics of the original find?
Warhag hahaha lindsey too.
Comment: Graham has been beating the war drums in Ukraine for years:
Warhag Nuland ups the ante:
In a sane world, Congress would censure Graham, Nuland, and the rest of the neocons and then toss them out as an embarrassment to the U.S. government, not to mention a menace to society.