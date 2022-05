© Sky News



"Washington essentially coordinates and develops military operations, thereby directly participating in the hostilities against our country."

About the Author:

Kyle Anzalone is the opinion editor of Antiwar.com, news editor of the Libertarian Institute, and co-host of Conflicts of Interest.

Senator Lindsey Graham said the US must pursue an even more aggressive strategy against Russia. While appearing on Fox News Sunday with Brett Baier, the hawkish Senator advocated for a barrage of actions targeting Moscow.Graham promoted a new piece of legislation he co-authored with Senator Richard Blumenthal that calls on the White House to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. Senator Graham published an op-ed Friday , arguingHowever, Graham does not link Russia to a terrorist group. Rather,and claimsThe Senator also urges the passing of the $33 billion aid bill for Ukraine, prosecuting Putin for war crimes through the International Criminal Court, and putting "more weapons in theater that can target the Russian military offensively."On Saturday, the Speaker of the Russian State Duma claimed theVyacheslav Volodin said:asking if he was concerned that increasing military involvement in Ukraine could lead to direct confrontation with Russia.He predicted that