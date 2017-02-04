© Truthdig

Donald Trump's Ambassador to the United Nations, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley used her first appearance before the UN Security Council to condemn Russia for the renewed violence in eastern Ukraine.What were the "aggressive actions of Russia"? She did not say. Does she accuse Russia of another "invasion" of Ukraine, as Obama's mouthpieces endlessly claimed without proof?But things got even stranger...Haley went on to tell the Security Council that US sanctions on Russia would not be lifted until Crimea returned to Ukraine -While Ambassador Haley blames the Russians for the renewed fighting in eastern Ukraine, the real cause is coming from two usual suspects - two Republican Senators to be more exact.Below is a video from that New Year's trip of McCain and Graham, shown encouraging the Ukrainian troops to attack the Russians...The Duran's Peter Lavelle calls the recent moves by US Ambassador to the UN, John McCain and Lindsey Graham as an opening bid and a great gambit against the major global players - and to see where everyone stands when the dust settles.