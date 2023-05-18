The claims come in a 300-page document, which concluded that the pandemic most likely came from a lab leak and was the result of a "research-related incident" in Wuhan.



It said the theory that COVID-19 jumped from animals to humans in a market no longer deserved the "presumption of accuracy".



The report argued that Chinese researchers appeared to begin development of at least two Covid vaccines at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) in November 2019, meaning "SARS-CoV-2 would have been present at the WIV before the known outbreak of the pandemic".



The claims give further credence to the lab leak theory and support accusations that China covered up early cases of the outbreak.



The 300-page report, released to Axios, was the full version of a 35-page summary published in October by the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.



It said: "The COVID-19 pandemic was, more likely than not, the result of a research-related incident.



"New information, made publicly available and independently verifiable, could change this assessment.



"However, the hypothesis of a natural zoonotic origin no longer deserves the benefit of the doubt, or the presumption of accuracy."



The report suggested that advocates of the natural transmission theory "must provide clear and convincing evidence" for their argument.



It concluded: "The preponderance of information affirms the plausibility of a research-related incident that was likely unintentional resulting from failures of biosafety containment during vaccine-related research."



Scientists, and U.S. intelligence, have been divided over whether the pandemic originated at the Wuhan Institute of Virology [WIV], which had been collecting and manipulating bat viruses, or from a natural spillover at a Wuhan market selling live animals.



The report said there were "anomalies" between Covid-19 and other diseases that have spilled over naturally from animals to humans.



And it said, three years on, no critical evidence had been found proving there was a natural spillover.



It added that there had not been spillovers of the virus in numerous places at numerous times, as might be expected if that was the cause.



The report also noted that the type of bats carrying the closest virus to COVID-19 lived over 1,000 miles away from Wuhan.



However, the lab had collected over 200 coronaviruses, and employees had been photographed handling bats with inadequate protective gear, the report said.



Scientists there had been involved in research aimed at preventing future pandemics, and had sought funding to engineer coronaviruses, it said.



The report said: "A research-related incident is consistent with the early epidemiology [of Covid-19] showing rapid spread of the virus in Wuhan, with the earliest calls for assistance being located near the WIV's original campus in central Wuhan."

The virus was almost certainly created in a lab, but the evidence that that lab was the Wuhan Institute of Virology and that it was released by accident is much weaker and some of the evidence summarised in the new report is internally inconsistent

U.S. intelligence has failed to produce clear documentary evidence that SARS-CoV-2 or a precursor was at the WIV before December 2019 or that specific vaccines were being developed before the outbreak was officially known.