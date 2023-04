What a shame that JK Rowling made a star out of such a privileged plonker.It was King Lear who said, 'How sharper than a serpent's tooth it is to have a thankless child'. I always think of it whenever I see the latest nasty little jibe at JK Rowling from one of the mediocre actors whom her novels shot to stardom. Now Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe has opined - more in sorrow than in anger, no doubt, with a caring, sharing smile on those sensitive lips - that adults concerned about children changing gender are 'condescending'. More specifically, he 'affirmed' the beliefs of six trans and nonbinary children at a discussion organised by LGBTQ charity The Trevor Project this week, saying:It sounds lovely to say 'listen to kids'. And no one wants to say that 'children should be seen and not heard'. (Of course not - it's gender-critical women, the people who want single-sex spaces and single-sex sports, who should be seen and not heard, silly!) But there's a reason that children don't have the same rights as adults - why they can't get a tattoo, have sex, get married, buy alcohol, fight / die for their country or drive a car.As a teenager, I often thought I must be Jewish. As a child, I sometimes pretended I had a tail. Straight teenagers often have a 'gay phase' and gay teenagers sometimes have a 'straight phase' - see the proof in Paul O'Grady's adult daughter. I would wager a fine purse that most of the types who believe in listening to 'trans kids' on matters of gender also believe that Shamima Begum shouldn't be held responsible for running away to join a gang of bloodthirsty fascists at age 15. Yet somehow it's fine for 15-year-olds to become guinea pigs for medical transitioning.If that offends you, tough - go and get yourself an adult colouring book. There's a reason that we writers are more likely to be witch-hunted than other professions. We love words. We know that being forced to repeat lies is how every evil regime in the world flexes its power.Trans-rights activists hate our side because they've failed to force us to lie. The words they expect us to use are designed to spread untruths. 'Genderfluid' sounds lovely, for instance. It's what my teenage idol David Bowie was being when he shagged around like a sailor on shore leave one day, and wore a dress the next. When I used to dance to my favourite song of his - 'Rebel Rebel' - I was always full of glee at the line that never got old: 'Got your mother in a whirl / She's not sure if you're a boy or a girl.' We old people don't look down on today's trans antics because we're uptight fuddy-duddies - we do so because we're still reprobates. We find the idea of needing external validation for one's identity pathetic. We didn't need it from our parents; we certainly wouldn't have wanted it from building societies to beer brands, as the softies do today. And as for the poor old whirling mum (trying her best!), today she'd be marched off to the Pronoun Police for not immediately identifying which one of the 72 BBC-approved genders her indecisive offspring was on that particular day. Boy or girl? How dare you limit my potential - today I'm otherkin But why should we expect him to understand? He (son of a literary agent and a casting agent) - like his equally irritating sidekick, Emma Watson (daughter of two lawyers) - has only ever known privilege. And, it must be said, immense luck. You can see that some child stars, from Judy Garland to Lindsay Lohan, were natural stand-outs from the start. But look at the young Radcliffe and Watson and tell me with a straight face that they had star quality stamped all over them. I've seen pairs of twice-used teabags with more charisma. How handy that he was already in his thirties - and therefore unlikely to be called upon to play the schoolboy wizard again - before he first bit the hand that fed him such a sumptuous smorgasbord of opportunities.Meritocracy itself is now 'racist' and 'the antithesis of fair', according to one Alison Collins , a former commissioner of education in San Francisco. And in the acting racket, it certainly seems almost impossible for bright working-class kids to take work away from the privately educated pricks and princesses currently ruling the roost . Still, I do feel hopeful on reading that a new Harry Potter television series has been commissioned by streaming service Max . Let's hope that the next lot of kids JK Rowling makes stars of aren't such a bunch of prissy, privileged little tossers as the last lot.Julie Burchill is a spiked columnist. Her book, Welcome To The Woke Trials: How #Identity Killed Progressive Politics, is published by Academica Press.