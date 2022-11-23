Society's Child
'Lesbian writer' says she couldn't find 'a single truly transphobic message' from J.K. Rowling, refuses to write hit-piece
The Daily Wire
Tue, 22 Nov 2022 00:01 UTC
E.J. Rosetta, who describes herself as a "lesbian writer" and has bylines in various LGBT and leftwing publications, was asked to write an article about the famed children's book author J.K. Rowling's "transphobic" statements. But after several months of research reading her work, Rosetta came to the realization that she shared Rowling's position about the importance of protecting women's sex-based rights and took to Twitter to share her revelation.
"Right, I'm done," Rosetta's tweet thread began. "3 months ago, I was tasked with writing an article detailing '20 Transphobic JK Rowling Quotes We're Done With.' After 12 weeks of reading her books, tweets, full essay and finding the context of these 'quotes', I've not found a single truly transphobic message."
Rosetta, a London-based freelancer, said she "peaked" during her three months of "dedicated research" into the debate between those advocating for and against the inclusion of biological men into women's protected spaces.
"In many cases, one group's rights are being sacrificed for the other, with the most vulnerable women often paying the price," said Rosetta. "Here in Britain, we always want to support both sides but realise that in some cases (like [Domestic Violence] Shelters), that is impossible."
Rosetta found a new appreciation for Rowling, who she says has been unfairly labeled an "intolerable transphobe" for standing up for women.
"JK saw the loopholes being created and knew that women needed a voice," said Rosetta. "So instead of sitting back and wishing everyone well, said 'It's got to be me, hasn't it?' She did something terrifying and amazing and used her voice, I suspect knowing damn well what was to come. That's bravery."
Commenters applauded Rosetta for her own bravery, and warned she would face an onslaught of vitriol from activists. Rosetta said that she has been "ignoring frantic phone calls" from her agent "demanding" she take the post down, but she said "no."
Rosetta has bylines in many pro-LGBT publications including Curve US, DIVA, PinkNews, g3, a weekly column with WhenSallyMetSally.co.uk, and the Huffington Post. When a commenter asked if she was concerned she may be dropped from some of the pro-trans outlets she writes for, Rosetta indicated that severing ties with them would be an "unintended benefit."
When asked what prevented her from coming to this realization sooner, Rosetta answered that "groupthink" played a role in suppressing her critical faculties.
"Group think, brainwashing and listening unquestioningly to the voices of my LGBT peers over critical thought and doing my own research/thinking," said Rosetta. "5 years I have spent nodding along while JK was buried, and for that I apologise. I'm glad to report I'm thinking for myself again now."
Rosetta admonished those who she now believes are responsible for "chucking out clickbait and stirring up hate."
"Shame on those who followed that propaganda without critical thought," said Rosetta. "You're burning the wrong witch. I stand with JK Rowling."
Comment: It's always refreshing to see someone leaving the cult by doing actual research and coming to their own conclusions; in other words, doing exactly what the cult tries to prevent at all costs. Bravo, EJ!
