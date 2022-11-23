© Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

A freelance writer was assigned to write a hit-piece on J.K. Rowling, but after researching the controversy over the author's purportedly "transphobic" tweets, she came out in support of her.E.J. Rosetta, who describes herself as a "lesbian writer" and has bylines in various LGBT and leftwing publications, was asked to write an article about the famed children's book author J.K. Rowling's "transphobic" statements."Right, I'm done," Rosetta's tweet thread began. "3 months ago, I was tasked with writing an article detailing '20 Transphobic JK Rowling Quotes We're Done With.' After 12 weeks of reading her books, tweets, full essay and finding the context of these 'quotes', I've not found a single truly transphobic message.""In many cases, one group's rights are being sacrificed for the other, with the most vulnerable women often paying the price," said Rosetta. "Here in Britain, we always want to support both sides but realise that in some cases (like [Domestic Violence] Shelters), that is impossible."Rosetta found a new appreciation for Rowling, who she says has been unfairly labeled an "intolerable transphobe" for standing up for women.Commenters applauded Rosetta for her own bravery, and warned she would face an onslaught of vitriol from activists.Rosetta admonished those who she now believes are responsible for "chucking out clickbait and stirring up hate.""Shame on those who followed that propaganda without critical thought," said Rosetta. "You're burning the wrong witch. I stand with JK Rowling."