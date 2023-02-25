hogwarts legacy
"Hogwarts Legacy" has successfully cast a spell on gamers, according to early reports.

According to Variety, the game has earned over $850,000,000 and sold over 12 million units since its Feb. 10 release. These numbers have exceeded Warner Bros. expectations, according to Future Game Releases, and the game now holds the record for the biggest video game launch in Warner Bros. history.

Engagement is also high, with "Hogwarts Legacy" becoming the most viewed game in Twitch history with 1.28 million viewers, according to Guinness World Records.

According to Warner Bros, the game has helped reignite interest in the popular franchise, which has faced question marks after the studio shelved the struggling "Fantastic Beasts" film series.

"Additionally, there has been an increase of global franchise fan engagement overall with Wizarding World Digital garnering 300% higher traffic over the normal monthly unique visitor average for the first 10 days of February," Warner Bros. Discovery said, according to Variety.


The game faced boycotts due to Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling's comments criticizing the transgender movement. Rowling was a vocal opponent of Scotland's gender recognition bill, which would have made it easier for transgender individuals to legally change their gender.

"I stand in solidarity with @ForWomenScot and all women protesting and speaking outside the Scottish parliament. #NoToSelfID," Rowling tweeted in October.