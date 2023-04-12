Puppet Masters
China 'ready to fight' after 3 days of large-scale military drills around Taiwan
Tue, 11 Apr 2023 00:00 UTC
China's military declared it's "ready to fight" after wrapping up three days of combat drills simulating a blockade to "seal off" Taiwan.
The large-scale land and sea exercises follow last week's meeting by Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in the United States.
China considers Taiwan a breakaway province and hasn't ruled out taking the self-governed island by force.
The Taiwanese Defense Ministry said on Monday it tracked a record 91 Chinese fighter jets in the final day of the exercises, with dozens of warplanes crossing over the sensitive maritime median line of the Taiwan Strait.
The drills involved Su-30 and J-11 fighters, navy destroyers and missile speedboats, practicing to "encircle" Taiwan. China said it was simulating attacks on key targets, with the People's Liberation Army even releasing an animation of what hitting those targets would look like.
China's Xuzhou responds, "The 24 nm contiguous zone doesn't exist. Taiwan is an integral part of China. Those pursuing Taiwan independence are the ones undermining peace and stability across the Strait."
The U.S. said it was monitoring China's actions and that it was "comfortable and confident" it has the resources and capabilities to ensure peace and stability in the region.
This round of Chinese drills is shorter than the ones held last August, following former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. At that time China staged unprecedented drills for about a week, including firing missiles over the island.
Former Taiwanese defence minister Andrew Yang told ABC News that he thought this month's drills were actually larger in scale, because of the use of China's Shandong aircraft carrier.
On the streets of Taipei, ABC News spoke to a range of Taiwanese who had mixed views towards the Chinese threat, but many of them said it was easier "not to think about" whether there could be an invasion.
Brian Pien, who works in IT recruitment, said, "They made it clear they're gonna do something. We don't know when that's going to happen, we just hope we're going to be safe."
J.C. Cheng, however, said the threat of China is something "us Taiwanese grow up with," but admitted it's something he does worry about.
"The economy is good. We have a vibrant democracy, we have human rights and freedom," he went on to say, "And yet, on the other hand, we are facing probably one of the most dangerous times in history."
