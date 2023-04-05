© AP Photo/Corey Sipkin



Former US President Donald Trump arrived at the Manhattan District Attorney's office on Tuesday afternoon, to be placed under arrest and face a series of charges his attorneys have denounced as a politically motivated "witch hunt" by the New York Democrat Alvin Bragg.The existence of the charges was leaked to the press last Friday, and more details were leaked on Monday, indicating thata series of fabrications accusing Trump of having ties to Russia.Trump himself has denounced the indictment as purely political. Though Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he might not honor the politicized New York arrest warrant,Contrary to expectations of multiple media outlets, he was not handcuffed or "perp-walked" before the cameras. The former president arrived in a motorcade and walked into the office building, flanked by his Secret Service protection detail.The indictment has galvanized support for Trump, who is also running in the 2024 election. He has reportedly raised millions in campaign funds. Thousands rallied outside Mar-a-Lago to see his motorcade off to the airport, while hundreds of supporters gathered outside the Trump Tower in Manhattan to show their support. A cordon of police separated the New York supporters from a crowd of pro-Democrat protesters who gathered to celebrate Trump's indictment, and attempted to drown out Trump supporters with noisemakers, whistles, pots and pans and insults.