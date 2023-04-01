© Drew Angerer/Getty Images



The people who talk so much about protecting freedom and democracy are trying to take Trump off the menu of 2024 election options for US voters, essentially deciding for them whom they can choose. It's the behavior of a banana republic, and there's really no turning back.

when a bombshell report exposed the Biden family's influence-peddling operation just a few weeks before the 2020 election, the press helped squash the story and promote a lie that it was Russian disinformation.

Tony Cox, is a US journalist who has written or edited for Bloomberg and several major daily newspapers.