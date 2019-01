© Sputnik/Evgeny Biyatov



When news broke that Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya was charged with obstruction of justice,Veselnitskaya famously met with several members of then-candidate Donald Trump's campaign in July 2016, including his son Donald Trump Jr, supposedly offering "dirt" on Hillary Clinton. Proponents of the conspiracy theory that Trump "colluded" with Russia to somehow steal the presidency from Hillary Clinton have long claimed this meeting at Trump Tower is key evidence against the current US president.which was filed on December 20 in the Southern District of New York and made public on Tuesday. Only a few bothered to note thatThe actual complaint against Veselnitskaya alleges that she "well knew but concealed from the court" that"in secret cooperation with a senior Russian prosecutor" who was not named.submitted by Russia under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with the US,from claims of money laundering by "Investment Company-1."That company wasgave up his US citizenship in 1998 to avoid paying taxes on billions he was making on shadowy business dealings in Russia.Browder has been convicted of tax fraud in Russia, but has avoided extradition by campaigning in the West to- after whom the far-reaching US sanctions legislation was dubbed theThe indictment does not say where the evidence of email exchanges between Veselnitskaya and the unnamed Russian prosecutor came from. In April 2018, however - just over a year after the Prevezon case was settled and closed - US government propaganda outlet RFE/RL reported the existence of the emails, sourcing them to. A search of Dossier turns up a series of articles under the title that can be roughly translated asAlthough the indictment against Veselnitskaya - suspiciously unsealed on the eve of Trump's first-ever primetime national address -that has not stopped the US president's critics on social media and in Congress from declaring that Trump is finished, this time, for sure, yet again.