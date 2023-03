© Barry Williams/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service/AFP/Getty Images/KJN



A New York grand jury voted to indict former President Donald Trump on Thursday, launching the start of criminal proceedings against the former president.

Less than two weeks ago, Trump warned of his imminent arrest based on "illegal leaks" from the Manhattan district attorney's office. The New York Times first reported Trump's indictment on Thursday, citing "five people with knowledge of the matter." Shortly after the Times' report, Trump's legal team confirmed the indictment. Trump's attorneys Susan Necheles and Joe Tacopina said "President Trump has been indicted. He did not commit any crime. We will vigorously fight this political prosecution in Court."

In criminal proceedings, an indictment is a formal accusation that a person has committed a crime. The grand jury process is kept secret, but jurors typically hear evidence from the prosecutor's witnesses before deciding to issue an indictment. It is unknown what exact charges the grand jury's indictment of Trump includes.

However, a perp walk is unlikely as defendants accused of white-collar crimes typically coordinate a surrender date through their attorneys. A spokesperson from Bragg's office confirmed "Guidance will be provided when the arraignment date is selected." Tacopina previously said Trump and his team would "follow the normal procedures" if the indictment happened.

After Trump's surrender is negotiated, the first court date after Trump's surrender will be in a Manhattan courtroom, which is when the exact charges against Trump will be revealed. Trump will also enter a plea of guilty or not guilty and then the judge will determine what amount, if any, Trump must pay for bail.

Trump said earlier in the month that he would "absolutely not" drop out of the 2024 presidential election if the Manhattan District Attorney's Office indicted him.

Bragg's investigation into Trump stems from his alleged role in paying Storm Daniels $130,000 in hush money. Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, claimed Trump pressured him to make the six-figure payment to Daniels on Trump's behalf.

In 2018, Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of tax evasion, misleading Congress about his past business dealings in Russia, and arranging payments to silence women.