Trump Will Be The First Former President To Be Indicted.A Manhattan grand jury voted to indict former president Donald Trump Thursday evening.The grand jury's vote regards an alleged settlement made with adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the former president's 2016 campaign, according to five people with knowledge of the matter per the New York Times . Trump and Daniels allegedly had a sexual encounter in 2006, according to the claim.In a March 18 Truth Social post, Trump said he would be arrested on the 21st and called for people to protest and " take our nation back ."He wrote:New York district attorney Alvin Bragg previously delayed the grand jury's vote, informing them to be on standby for Thursday This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.