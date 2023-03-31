A Manhattan grand jury voted to indict former president Donald Trump Thursday evening.
The grand jury's vote regards an alleged settlement made with adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the former president's 2016 campaign, according to five people with knowledge of the matter per the New York Times. Trump and Daniels allegedly had a sexual encounter in 2006, according to the claim.
Trump is the first former president to face criminal charges after office.
While the specific charges are currently unknown, an indictment is expected to be announced as Trump will be asked to surrender and face arraignment.
A lawyer for the former president confirmed his indictment shortly after the initial announcement, the Associated Press reported.
In a March 18 Truth Social post, Trump said he would be arrested on the 21st and called for people to protest and "take our nation back."
He wrote:
NOW ILLEGAL LEAKS FROM A CORRUPT & HIGHLY POLITICAL MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEYS OFFICE, WHICH HAS ALLOWED NEW RECORDS TO BE SET IN VIOLENT CRIME & WHOSE LEADER IS FUNDED BY GEORGE SOROS, INDICATE THAT, WITH NO CRIME BEING ABLE TO BE PROVEN, & BASED ON AN OLD & FULLY DEBUNKED (BY NUMEROUS OTHER PROSECUTORS!) FAIRYTALE, THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK. PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!New York district attorney Alvin Bragg previously delayed the grand jury's vote, informing them to be on standby for Thursday.
Michael Cohen, the prosecution's star witness, reportedly paid Daniels $130,0000 during Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and was subsequently sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to charges regarding the payment in 2018.
Critics contest Trump and his associated organizations sought to cover up Daniels' payment and suggest Trump's company's internal records "falsely" identify the reimbursements as legal expenses.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
