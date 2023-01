© Marc Preel/AFP



European space race

Arctic spaceport

© Alexander Farnsworth/picture alliance



European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson inaugurated the European Union 's first mainland orbital launch complex on Friday.Spaceport Esrange, the new facility at Esrange Space Center near the northern Swedish city of Kiruna "Europe has its foothold in space and will keep it,". She added thattracking natural disasters in real-time and, in the light of Russia's war in Ukraine , to helpThe first satellite launch from Spaceport Esrangeto be tested at the site, the Swedish Space Corporation said. In Sweden, the rockets being developed are "micro-rockets," around 30 meters (98.4 feet) long, capable of carrying a payload of several hundred kilos.The Swedish state-owned company is in discussions with several rocket makers and clients who want to put their satellites in orbit. With a reusable rocket project called Themis, Esrange will also host ESA's trials of rockets able to land back on Earth, like those of SpaceX billionaire Elon Musk.The vast deserted forests are the reason the Swedish space center is located here, at the foot of "Radar Hill," some 200 kilometersKiruna, with a population of around 23,000, is one of the few larger settlements in the region —, as it announced on Thursday.Founded by the European Space Agency in 1966 to study the atmosphere and Northern Lights phenomenon, the Esrange space center has invested heavily in its facilities to be able to send satellites into space.