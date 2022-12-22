© Screenshot/Martin Hernandez

Colombian rescuers and the military have been pulled to the port of Compas in the city of Barranquilla to extinguish, local fire service said on Wednesday."Nine vehicles of the Barranquilla Fire Department are extinguishing a fire at a fuel company, with personnel from the Interior Ministry and [the National Unit for] Disaster Risk Management working at the scene.We regret to inform about the death of Sgt. Javier Enrique Solano Ruiz during this emergency," the department said on Twitter.The city government announced the establishment of a coordination headquarters and the involvement of the river firefighting fleet to cool the oil tanks to prevent further explosions.Barranquilla Mayor Jaime Pumarejo said thatThe security zone around the storage has been expanded to 800 meters (2,624 feet).The local interior ministry said thatLocal authorities urged residents to use masks and respirators, close windows, and take care of pets as combustion products enter the atmosphere and are being carried by strong changing winds over long distances.