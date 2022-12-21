An explosion has rocked a pipeline in Russia's Chuvash Republic several hundred kilometers east of Moscow, causing a major fire, local officials said. The incident along the route, which is used to transport energy to Europe,, while prompting gas prices in Europe to soar.The local administration's press service said the blast occurred along the Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod pipeline. It added that the operating company had been conducting maintenance work on the conduit before the fire broke out.Of the three dead and one injured, "all of them were working on the gas pipeline," local emergency services confirmed.The regional directorate of Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations said earlier that the fire was caused by a gas leak at an underground pipeline close to the village of Yambahtino. It added that it had sent several fire-fighting crews to the scene.Oleg Nikolaev, the head of the Chuvash Republic, noted thatVideos posted on social media showed a large pillar of fire towering over nearby buildings. The Mash Telegram channel reported thatThe incident, according to data from the ICE exchange.The 4,500 km conduit crosses the border between the two countries in Kursk Region at the town of Sudzha,amid fighting between Moscow's and Kiev's forces.