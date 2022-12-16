Does an opponent exist to prove you right?

all over the Earth.

"the host of the series repeatedly and vigorously dismisses archaeologists and the practice of archaeology with aggressive rhetoric, willfully seeking to cause harm to our membership and our profession in the public eye;

"Netflix identifies and advertises the series as a "docuseries," a genre that implies its content is grounded in fact when the content of the show is based on false claims about archaeologists and archaeology; and

"the theory it presents has a long-standing association with racist, white supremacist ideologies; does injustice to Indigenous peoples; and emboldens extremists.

Where to start?

A show with a truly preposterous theory is one of the streaming giant's biggest hits — and it seems to exist solely for conspiracy theorists. Why has this been allowed?

Because the public is incapable of considering any idea without approval and supervision?

Why It Matters

but who is served by the outcome.

They have a story amongst themselves and they are sticking to it.

Don't say it. Don't say Atlantis! Or the archaeologists will have to complain you are stepping on their toes.

Mark Hammons is an archivist, historian, IT systems architect, scryer, apprentice of cognitive dissonance. Medium tells me I am a Top Writer in Science, too. Thank you for that.