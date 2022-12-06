The African Conundrum

"Antibody studies suggest large numbers of infections have occurred but the death toll remains low ... After testing more than 3,000 blood donors, Uyoga and colleagues estimated in a preprint5 ... that one in 20 Kenyans aged 15 to 64 — or 1.6 million people — has antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, an indication of past infection.



That would put Kenya on a par with Spain in mid-May6 when that country was descending from its coronavirus peak and had 27,000 official COVID-19 deaths. Kenya's official toll stood at 100 when the study ended. And Kenya's hospitals are not reporting huge numbers of people with COVID-19 symptoms. "

This makes no sense, especially when you consider that the majority of COVID deaths in the U.S. and elsewhere now occur among those who got the COVID jabs.

What's Really Behind the Pressing Need for Vaccine Equity?

New Wave of Fear-Porn to Drive Vaccination Uptake

"A viral hurricane is making landfall on health care systems battered by three pandemic years. With the official start of winter still weeks away, pediatric hospitals are facing crushing caseloads of children sick with RSV and other viral illnesses.



Schools that promised a 'return to normal' now report widespread absences and even closures from RSV and flu in many parts of the country, contributing to parents missing work in record numbers.



With this year's flu season beginning some six weeks early, the CDC has already declared a flu epidemic as hospitalizations for influenza soared to the highest point in more than a decade. A storm of these proportions should demand not only crisis clinical measures, but also community prevention efforts."

The Problem With the Tripledemic Narrative

"Triple threat. Tripledemic. A viral perfect storm. These frightening phrases have dominated recent headlines as some health officials, clinicians, and scientists forecast that SARS-CoV-2, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) could surge at the same time in Northern Hemisphere locales that have relaxed masking, social distancing, and other COVID-19 precautions.

But a growing body of epidemiological and laboratory evidence offers some reassurance: SARS-CoV-2 and other respiratory viruses often 'interfere' with each other.



Although waves of each virus may stress emergency rooms and intensive care units, the small clique of researchers who study these viral collisions say there is little chance the trio will peak together and collectively crash hospital systems the way COVID-19 did at the pandemic's start.



'Flu and other respiratory viruses and SARS-CoV-2 just don't get along very well together,' says virologist Richard Webby, an influenza researcher at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. 'It's unlikely that they will circulate widely at the same time.'



'One virus tends to bully the others,' adds epidemiologist Ben Cowling at the University of Hong Kong School of Public Health. During the surge of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 in Hong Kong in March, Cowling found that other respiratory viruses 'disappeared ... and they came back again in April' ...



Recent advances in technology ... make it easier to detect infections in people and study how multiple viruses behave ... Increasingly, researchers are fingering a cause: chemical messengers that infected people produce called, fittingly, interferons.



When a respiratory virus sweeps through a community, interferons can broadly raise the body's defenses and temporarily erect a population wide immune barrier against subsequent viruses that target the respiratory system.



'Basically, every virus triggers the interferon response to some extent, and every virus is susceptible to it,' says immunologist Ellen Foxman at Yale University, who has been exploring interference between SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses in a laboratory model of the human airway.



Rhinoviruses, which cause common colds, can trip up influenza A (the most prevalent flu virus). RSV can bump rhinoviruses and human metapneumoviruses. Influenza A can thwart its distant cousin influenza B.



'There are a lot of major health implications from viral interference,' says Guy Boivin, a virologist at Laval University who co-authored a review12 on viral interference earlier this year ...



Unlike other immune responses — antibodies, for example — that target specific pathogens an animal has seen in the past, this nonspecific, rapid response [of interferon] is part of what's known as the immune system's innate arm."

COVID Shots Likely Responsible for Soaring RSV Rates in Kids

In fact, it appears to be a result of the pediatric COVID jab campaign. Documents from Pfizer's and Moderna's pediatric trials submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reveal the injected group suffered higher rates of RSV, specifically, compared to controls.

"Within 28 days after vaccination, some respiratory tract-related infections were reported with greater frequency in the mRNA-1273 group than in the placebo group. Events of pneumonia were reported by 0.3% and 0% of mRNA-1273 and placebo recipients, respectively. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) was reported by 0.4% and <0.1% of mRNA-1273 and placebo recipients, respectively."

Take Control of Your Family's Health This Winter Season

Sources and references