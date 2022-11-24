According to an analysis conducted for The Washington Post by Cynthia Cox, vice president at the Kaiser Family Foundation, 58 percent of August 2022 Covid deaths were people who were vaccinated or boosted.
The rate is part of the trend of vaccinated people dying at increasingly higher rates, going from 23 percent of Covid fatalities in September 2021 to more than doubling the percentage in just a year.
"We can no longer say this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated," Cox told The Health 202, the Washington Post's medical analysis blog.
Still, the publication attempted to cover for the pharmaceutical industry, claiming that this is normal.
"At this point in the pandemic, a large majority of Americans have received at least their primary series of coronavirus vaccines, so it makes sense that vaccinated people are making up a greater share of fatalities," wrote author McKenzie Beard.
Comment: The best case scenario is that COVID shots don't protect against COVID. The worst case scenario (and most accurate) is that COVID shots impair immunity and increase the likelihood of getting sick.
Last year, President Joe Biden made the explosive claim that the upcoming colder months would be a "winter of death" for the unvaccinated.
"For unvaccinated, we are looking at a winter of severe illness and death... For themselves, their families, and the hospitals they'll soon overwhelm," Biden said at a press briefing in December 2021.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the efficacy of the shots wane over time. A CDC analysis that came out last week urged readers to keep getting their booster shots up to date to keep a low risk of death.
Comment: This most recent study is just one to add to the growing list of evidence demonstrating the dangers of COVID vaccination: