The majority of Americans dying from Covid are vaccinated according to a new study, prompting a leading health policy nonprofit to concede that "we can no longer say this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated.""We can no longer say this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated," Cox told The Health 202, the Washington Post's medical analysis blog.Still, the publication attempted to cover for the pharmaceutical industry, claiming that this is normal."At this point in the pandemic, a large majority of Americans have received at least their primary series of coronavirus vaccines, so it makes sense that vaccinated people are making up a greater share of fatalities," wrote author McKenzie Beard.Last year, President Joe Biden made the explosive claim that the upcoming colder months would be a "winter of death" for the unvaccinated "For unvaccinated, we are looking at a winter of severe illness and death... For themselves, their families, and the hospitals they'll soon overwhelm," Biden said at a press briefing in December 2021.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , the efficacy of the shots wane over time. A CDC analysis that came out last week urged readers to keep getting their booster shots up to date to keep a low risk of death.